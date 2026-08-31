USB-C Adapted For Legacy Sprinkler Systems

In the modern world USB has become a truly universal connector, with its inclusion on almost every major piece of consumer electronics. It has even expanded well beyond things that we’d think of as consumer electronics, like the solenoids on automatic sprinkler systems.

This project comes to us from opensprinkler.org who have been working on various ways of controlling the old sprinkler standards, which generally rely on a 24 VAC power supply to drive solenoids. This tests uses the power available from USB-PD and closely examines four methods of energizing the solenoids: unipolar PWM, dual voltage, synthesizing an AC wave from a DC supply, and producing a bipolar square wave. The bipolar square wave had some interesting results, being able to get pretty close to the behavior of a true sine wave while minimizing the demand on power electronics.

For those working on old sprinkler systems, or many other antiquated systems that still rely on 24 VAC, this project shows that USB can deliver a surprising amount of power in unique ways, and the fact that it’s near-ubiquitous and affordable makes it that much easier to adapt into situations it was never really designed for.

These old sprinkler systems have other ways of working on modern systems as well, like this one which replaces the AC source for a DC one, but with a few caveats.