[Andy Huot] has a fantastic-looking infinity mirror digital clock that really raises the bar. It uses high quality components, smart use of RGB LED animations, and a clever “stacked diffuser” vertical design to the 7-segment display elements that really enhances the infinity mirror effect. It needs to be seen in action, so check it out.
The end result is expressly portal-like, with the smooth animations of the LEDs really playing into the effect. The size helps, too. It’s 24 inches in diameter, giving it considerable presence.
A basic infinity mirror design consists of lit elements sandwiched between a reflective back surface and a partially-reflective, partially-transmissive top cover. That same basic principle is used here, but with great care given to ensure nothing so much as a fingerprint spoils the illusion. For example, the top cover is a disk of acrylic with a 90% reflective film affixed to the inside surface. That’s easy enough to DIY with some car tint, but [Andy] found that for the very best results it was worth having high-quality film professionally applied.
We like the use of 3D-printed custom jigs for soldering the segments of RGB LED strips, and holding the pre-measured wires in place with some putty is a great way to keep them in place while working. In case you’re wondering, the mirrored acrylic making up the back wall has holes in it for mounting each segment’s LED strip in a holder, and running the wires to the rear.
The video (embedded below) documents every step of the assembly, and it’s a serious build. While the design files for the 3D-printed parts are not free, there’s certainly enough detail for an enterprising hacker to replicate the design in their own way.
9 thoughts on “Big Infinity Mirror Clock Invites You To Gaze Deeply”
“While the design files for the 3D-printed parts are not free…”
Seriously commercialized; it is not like most hobbyists are going to have a 3D printer capable of such a large print.
I feel the same about 3D g-code as I feel about software project source – if it is not open source, it is not worth my investment in time.
This is not a hack, it is a commercial.
People have a right to get paid fairly for their effort.
You don’t want to pay for it, OK but don’t whine that they aren’t giving their work away for free.
You have a right to someone else’s money? I don’t think so. Not mine, at least.
“People have a right to get paid fairly for their effort”
Sure they do, but I think that what Ray was trying to say, is that Hackaday is a website about hacking, which is making from other stuff just for the fun of it. Somehow this project or it’s presentation, just doesn’t give that vibe when it’s all to polished and ends up in link to a website where you can buy the plans. So I can relate to the sentiment “This is not a hack, it is a commercial.”
I agree. This is just an ad.
This site is worst every day.
No, this site is not worse everyday. It’s different every day, if you don’t like it today, come back tomorrow. There plenty of interesting projects or news items posted here.
… or, alternatively, one can hook up a USB camera, show something, clock, etc, on the display, activate camera and point it at the display. Infinite mirror trick as old as the TV itself :]
i hate these overengineered useless gadgets
Yea I’m sure i can figure some 7 segments and a mirror box to hold it … not exactly rocket surgeon level shit here
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