Disposing Of PLA And Why Composting Is Not An Option

The ‘biofriendly’ nature of poly(lactic acid) (PLA) filament often gets touted as one of its main advantages over alternatives like PETG, but even a modicum of research ought to inform a person that the biodegrading feature of PLA is only true for pure PLA without additives and at temperatures at or above its glass transition temperature (Tg). Thus the results of a year-long experiment by [I built a thing] shouldn’t be too surprising.
After burying said PLA in the garden like any self-respecting person does who tries to dispose of some evidence, the PLA suffered through a European winter and very hot, dry summer, before being dug up again recently for inspection and testing. Although not the first time that someone has tested this, it’s a good reminder considering just how much PLA filament is used each year.
In total three sample sets were used, one being the control, the other two buried in soil and compost respectively. A visual inspection showed no major difference, and a tensile strength test also showed no statistically significant change among all three sample sets. The experiment could have been concluded here, but instead calorimetry was used in a laboratory setting to see whether exposure to microbes as commonly found in soil does anything significant.
This isothermal microcalorimetry test was performed at the University of Basel, effectively to answer the question whether there’s anything in the PLA samples that can feed said microbes. As it turns out, the answer is a resounding ‘no’, with microbial activity within the presence of PLA dropping off even quicker presumably due to there being less volume available for nutrients.
When [I built a thing] contacted a large number of commercial biodegrading facilities in Switzerland, Germany and the USA, many would happily take PLA, but none of them would accepted 3D-printed PLA parts, which says a lot. The primary reason for this appears to be that even under industrial composting conditions it simply takes too long for these facilities to consider these to be economical to compost.
With PLA primarily degrading via hydrolysis, it needs to be exposed to the right conditions for this process to not take an eternity. You can of course use something like PHA instead, which doesn’t require this hydrolysis step to be biodegradable. Overall PLA is quite a crummy material, with it also suffering from embrittlement due to crystallization that will happily turn a spool of PLA into lots of sad fragments. This makes PETG into a very common and very attractive alternative to PLA.
9 thoughts on “Disposing Of PLA And Why Composting Is Not An Option”
PLA can be converted into basic molecules (carbon dioxide and water) very easily: It makes excellent fuel and accelerant for a wood fire, like candle wax (or napalm). It burns with no ash and no smoke. I use my failed prints and scrap as kindling in my wood stove.
oh now that’s a smart idea! I’m guessing you have to have a pretty clean hot burn in order to not get soot and ruin your stove’s catalytic converter though?
I’ve been burning wood to heat my houses for more than half a century. We burn clean, don’t make soot, and we have never used catalytic converters.
This would also produce some aldehydes, so it’s not really great for environmental pollution or your health.
I mean… so does wood.
This is part of why we need to stop looking at incineration as an evil method of getting rid of waste.
If it comes from an organic source then burning is still carbon neutral and incinerators can both generate electricity and have protections against nasty chemicals.
All this means we can get rid of plastic more practically, without issues with microplastics or recycling, which can’t always be done.
Sadly, a lot of plastics aren’t so amenable to simple incineration. You wouldn’t burn a urethane or ABS or PVC, for example, at least not without some processing and scrubbing. Even PETG doesn’t fare so well in a simple wood stove. But PLA is great.
Sweden actually has to import trash to keep it’s waste to energy plants at capacity.
And, as you say, while it’s not a great power-to-co2 ratio, a lot of this input would otherwise slowly degrade and release those gases anyway, so you aren’t really creating any extra global warming load, you’re just capturing the energy.
Given that PLA degrades under UV, those samples might have actually broken down more if they hadn’t been buried, and instead just left out in the sun.
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