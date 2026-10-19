Meshtastic Sniffer For DragonOS

Meshtastic has gained a lot of popularity over the last few years thanks to its low barrier of entry. No licenses are needed and the hardware is dirt cheap, at least when compared to a lot of ham radio gear. But while that physical barrier is low, there is a bit of a learning curve. Part of that comes from the fact that there are a lot of channels and modes that people could be communicating on, and unless the user knows that information up front it can be hard to find where the conversations are happening. [cemaxecuter] noticed this problem and built a Meshtastic sniffer into his radio-forward Linux distribution, DragonOS.

The sniffing software is built in C and comes as a complete standalone binary and does not rely on GNU Radio. With DragonOS up and running and the software loaded, it can look at the entire bandwidth that Meshtastic operates on and detect any traffic and decode it (as long as the key is known). [cemaxecuter] is using a HackRF as a software-defined radio for this project, which he notes doesn’t quite have enough bandwidth to cover every Meshtastic operating frequency, but it can get most of them. After firing up his own node, the software quickly detects it and shows its details in the terminal.

Software like this opens up a lot of opportunities for things that would be tedious, difficult, or impossible to do with with a standard Meshtastic node. Besides finding places where conversations are happening more easily, [cemaxecuter] also suggests that it could be used for wardriving and for locating or finding other networks much more easily. For those who still haven’t tried it out, take a look at this 2023 treatise on the protocol and hardware and then dive right in.