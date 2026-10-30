Hackaday Podcast Episode 393: Epaper, Tamagotchi Hacks, And Supercon Talks Galore

This week’s podcast comes from Europe, as Elliot Williams is joined by Jenny List, who wishes to apologies for the poor sound quality from her headset microphone. The news this week is our Supercon conference which is upcoming, we’ve released more speaker details.

We start the hacks with a follow-up to an exciting development. We’ve seen e-paper screens driven at high frame rates, but do the techniques used shorten the life of these displays? Then we have Tamagotchi hacking, re-using an old mobile phone as a flight controller, the oldest Windows app to run on Windows 11, and probably the prettiest mini TV studio rack you will ever see. Pushing Bluetooth out to 12 kilometres is the cherry on the cake.

In quick hacks there’s a swash plate-less helicopter, Commodore 64 keycaps, and the history of the mouse, before our can’t-miss look at infra-red transmission, and a forgotten Google VR headset.

Check out the links if you want to follow along, and as always, tell us what you think about this episode in the comments, or drop us a line on the mailbag.

Download yourself a little podcast, won’t you?

Episode 392 Show Notes:

News:

Mailbag:

[Stefan] asked us about the performance of lead-acid batteries at lower temperatures. This prompted an interesting discussion of the subject, with the discovery that they are rated for surprisingly low temperature working. Battery University remains your best bet though, as always. BU-410: Charging at High and Low Temperatures



Interesting Hacks of the Week:

Quick Hacks:

Can’t-Miss Articles: