Hackaday Podcast Ep014: Keeping Raspberry’s SD Card Alive, We Love MRRF, And How Hot Are Flip Chips?

Elliot Williams and Mike Szczys take a look at advances in photogrammetry (building 3D models out of many photographs from a regular camera), a delay pedal that’s both aesthetically and aurally pleasing, and the power of AI to identify garden slugs. Mike interviews Scotty Allen while walking the streets and stores of the Shenzhen Electronics markets. We delve into SD card problems with Raspberry Pi, putting industrial controls on your desk, building a Geiger counter for WiFi, and the sad truth about metal 3D printing.
Episode 014 Show Notes:
New This Week:
- DIY Air Conditioner Built From Weird Donor Appliance
- Easterbot Lives!
- GitHub – bdring/Grbl_Pen_Servo: Grbl CNC Controller with Pen Servo Feature
- Bart’s website (ahem!) Buildlog.net and his blog
- PyCAM
- Evil Mad Scientist Electro Kistka
Interesting Hacks of the Week:
- This Is The Delay Pedal You Can Build Yourself
- The PT2399 Datasheet You Never Had, not coincidentally also from [ElectroSmash]
- Hacking 16GB into an Old PC That Doesn’t Want That Much
- But Can Your AI Recognize Slugs?
- Get Great 3D Scans with Open Photogrammetry
- Metal 3D Printing — a Dose of Reality
- Give Your Raspberry Pi SD Card a Break: Log to RAM
- Jonathan Bennett did a guide on how to boot your Raspberry Pi without an SD Card: Hack My House: Running Raspberry Pi Without an SD Card
Quick Hacks:
- Elliot’s Picks:
- Mike’s Picks:
Can’t-Miss Articles:
- The 3D Printing Dream is Still Alive at 2019’s Midwest RepRap Festival
- Joshua Vasquez brought along his toolchanging robot to show at MRRF: Tool Changing Pen Plotter
- Flip Chips and Sunken Ships: Packaging Trick for Faster, Smaller Semiconductors
- This story was inspired by the chip-scale LMC555 that Ted discussed in his previous article: Making The World’s Fastest 555 Timer, Or Using A Modern IC Version
Interview:
- Mike walked the markets of Shenzhen along with Scotty Allen of the Strange Parts YouTube channel. Hear Scotty’s take on how the markets are organized, how they’ve changed over the years, and what Scotty loves about them.