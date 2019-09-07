It takes a lot of energy to push a car-sized object a few hundred miles. Either a few gallons of gasoline or several thousand lithium batteries will get the job done. That’s certainly a lot of batteries, and a lot more potential to be unlocked for their use than hurling chunks of metal around on wheels. If you have an idea for how to better use those batteries for something else, that’s certainly an option, although it’s not always quite as easy as it seems.
In this video, [Kerry] at [EVEngineering] has acquired a Tesla Model 3 battery pack and begins to take it apart. Unlike other Tesla batteries, and even more unlike Leaf or Prius packs, the Model 3 battery is extremely difficult to work with. As a manufacturing cost savings measure, it seems that Tesla found out that gluing the individual cells together would be less expensive compared to other methods where the cells are more modular and serviceable. That means that to remove the individual cells without damaging them, several layers of glue and plastic have to be removed before you can start hammering the cells out with a PEX wedge and a hammer. This method tends to be extremely time consuming.
If you just happen to have a Model 3 battery lying around, [Kerry] notes that it is possible to reuse the cells if you have the time, but doesn’t recommend it unless you really need the energy density found in these 21700 cells. Apparently they are not easy to find outside of Model 3 packs, and either way, it seems as though using a battery from a Nissan Leaf might be a whole lot easier anyway.
8 thoughts on “Fail Of The Week: Taking Apart A Tesla Battery”
So how will these batteries be recycled 10 years from now?
Probably grind it up and use a chemical process on whats left.
That I would also like to know!
NUSPI indeed
I bet there is some solvent that will strip that glue, but I’d not be surprised if it was nasty enough stuff that it would only be practical to use in an industrial setting with robots handling the task of dunking whole sleds of cells at once so no human has to endure the vicious fumes / skin melting / transdermal absorbtion toxicity / whatever other flavor of nasty that particular solvent embodies…
Like many manufacturing cost reductions the very same thing that makes it cheaper and faster for a robot to do it likely makes repair, modification, and manual disassembly a time consuming pain in the ass. Like sub-millimeter 256+ ball BGAs, self-aligning snap-fit enclosures, and of course those phones whose metal shells are glued onto either side of the board with thermal potting epoxy, this is one more manufacturing optimization which costs us tinkerers all the time it saves the manufacturer. (On the other hand, they build (and eventually recycle) orders of magnitude more units than hackers repurpose.
It may also be the case that the glue is actually an important heat conducting component in this assembly serving a thermal as well as mechanical role.
“Apparently they are not easy to find outside of Model 3 packs”
A quick google gave me a full page of different local shops that sell them. All of them vape-shops for some reason.
My desire to own a Tesla just dropped a notch. Save gas and the environment by going electric but suffer environmental pollution from all the post-processing required to recycle the packs, not to mention all the non-biodegradable plastic waste.
I am a chemist, and methylene chloride(MC) in the pure liquid state should work to penetrate the blue plastic and make it very fragile and easy to remove. Only apply this MC to the lower portion – keep it away from the positive electrode as it will also penetrate and expand the plastic seal. You can buy a gallon from a building supply place.Avoid the fumes and avoid skin contact. It is not flammable or corrosive but it will extract all the lipids (oils) in your skin and make it crack. See if you can buy MC proof gloves. I could not tell if the cell are all side by side with hte + to one side and the – to the other or if they are alternate + and – on each side. If all the metal cans are down, you could place it in bath of MC and let it break down the plastic