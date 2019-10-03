Angle grinders are among the most useful tools for anyone who’s ever had to cut metal. They’re ergonomic, compact, and get the job done. Unfortunately, one of the tradeoffs you usually make when using them is precision.
But thankfully, there’s a DIY solution. YouTuber [workshop from scratch] demonstrated the build process for a sliding angle grinder in a recent video, welding steel beams into a flat frame and attaching fitted beams on top to slide across the rows. Where necessary, spacers are used to ensure that the slider is perfectly fitted to the beam. The contraption holding the angle grinder – a welded piece of steel bolted to the sliding mechanism – has a grip for the user to seamlessly slide the tool across the table.
The operation is like a more versatile and robust chop saw, not to mention the customized angle references you can make to cut virtually anything you like. The build video shows the entire process, from drill pressing and turning holes to welding pieces of the frame together to artfully spray painting the surface a classy black, with familiarity enough to make the project look like a piece of cake.
As the name implies, [workshop from scratch] is all about building your own shop tools, and we’ve previously taken a look at their impressive hydraulic vise and mobile crane builds. These tools, largely hacked together from scraps, prove that setting up your own shop doesn’t necessarily mean you need to break the bank.
5 thoughts on “Solve Your Precision Woes With A Sliding Angle Grinder”
Must make…. have to build the Gingery lathe first
Unless you’re in it for the fun of the build it’s more time/cost effective to restore a chowdered out piece of old steel or buy and upgrade an import.
Yeah, buyer beware.
These kinds of people often tackle this type of stuff because they enjoy the fabrication part of it more-so than saving money.
Sure there are people in the world that cobble together stuff from scrap heaps because there isn’t a harbor freight (or any “freight” for that matter) But in the first world, just the steel for this guy’s engine hoist that he built would cost more in metal, parts, welding rods, tooling and time than simply buying one, either used or otherwise.
Long and short of my point here is: Don’t believe these youtubers are saving massive amounts of money building things themselves when that’s typically not the agenda at all. It’s a trap that people easily fall for. Even going to a lot scrap yards anymore is getting bad because they know a used hydraulic cylinder is more valuable selling it as “scrap metal” and will charge accordingly.
they know a used hydraulic cylinder is more valuable -THAN- selling it as “scrap metal” and will charge accordingly.
They do build videos to put out content and get views (ad revenue) / donations. So for them it is a cost savings as making the jig is effectively them getting a second job to buy tools.