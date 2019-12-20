Hackaday Podcast 047: Prusa Controversy, Bottle Organ Breakdown, PCBs Bending Backwards, And Listen To Your LED

Hackaday editors Mike Szczys and Elliot WIlliams get together for the 47th and final Hackaday Podcast of 2019. We dive into the removable appendix on Prusa’s new “Buddy” control board, get excited over the world’s largest grid-backup battery, and commiserate about the folly of designing enclosures as an afterthought. There’s some great research into which threaded-inserts perform best for 3D-printed parts, how LEDs everywhere should be broadcasting data, and an acoustic organ that’s one-ups the traditional jug band.
Take a look at the links below if you want to follow along, and as always tell us what you think about this episode in the comments!
Direct download (63 MB)
Places to follow Hackaday podcasts:
Episode 047 Show Notes:
New This Week:
- Join Elliot and Sven at 36C3 next week!
- Mike built the midTbot
- We’re off next week but will be back on January 3rd!
Interesting Hacks of the Week:
- Tidy Board Rework Uses Flex PCBs, No Wires
- Hackaday Superconference: Nick Poole On Boggling The Boardhouse
- Bottle Organ Breakdown
- Modulated Pilot Lights Anchor AR To Real World
- These Lessons Were Learned In Enclosure Design, But Go Far Beyond
- Are You Getting Your Money’s Worth From Threaded Inserts?
Quick Hacks:
- Elliot’s Picks:
- Mike’s Picks:
Can’t-Miss Articles:
- The Hornsdale Power Reserve And What It Means For Grid Battery Storage
- Prusa Dares You To Break Their Latest Printer
- (Erratum: eight years. I say I’ve had a Prusa Mk II for “ten years”. It’s circa 2012. Printed in plastic by Jo Pru himself, in Smurf Smoothie. It’s been a great ride!)