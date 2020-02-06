Since its first release seven years ago, Raspberry Pi single-board computers have become notoriously ubiquitous in compact and portable builds. They’re used in many different applications, but one of the most interesting has got to be how it can turn just about any old thing into a Linux computer. [xito666] writes in with his own build, a portable retro computer inspired by the retro-futuristic stylings of the Fallout games.
For true aesthetic accuracy, [xito666] used an old discarded Crown 5TV-65R portable TV and radio combo. The unit hails from the 1970s, so a bit newer than Vault technology, but it still gives off a great retro charm with its CRT screen and knobs. Sadly, the original components couldn’t be reused, and the shell was stripped empty so that the new hardware could take its place. This includes an off-the-shelf HDMI LCD screen with resistive touchscreen and new potentiometers and knobs that still fit in with the overall look of the machine.
What makes this build unique, however, is that it also includes custom software to turn it into a clock and music player, with the deliciously Pip Boy-like UI being controlled entirely with the front buttons and knobs. The whole project is well written up in the Reddit post, in it [xito666] explains some of their choices and planned improvements. One that we would suggest ourselves is replacing the menu scrolling selector dial with a rotary encoder rather than a potentiometer, for that added knob feel. We also think that with the addition of a keyboard, it would easily pass for one of those luggables from the 1980s, a style of project we’ve featured once or twice here before.
7 thoughts on “Fallout-Inspired Clock Radio Helps You Party Like It’s 2077”
That poor CRT…
It was already dead
At a glance it looked like the project was driving a green phosphor CRT which would have been awesome for a Pi project.
Hearing that the whole thing got gutted is a bit of a downer. Then again, the reality of it is, driving the CRT probably would have been a nightmare without real high-voltage experience. Hearing about it would have been something SPECIAL.
On a Sony Watchman you can add a composite video input by lifting the output pin of the RF demodulator chip, and soldering your signal wire to the pad. The Pi can output this type of video signal if you don’t plug in an HDMI device.
Still, a neat project.
I used to have to hook my 8 bit up to one of those when I got kicked off the color TV
I had an older version of a portable Crown (Victor Corp) television 3 decades ago.
I never thought of keeping it, don’t know what happened to it.
(It did have a vertical linearity problem)
Raspberry Pi was release 8 years ago (2012). I went to Wikipedia to confirm the date and saw where 7 years ago comes from though.