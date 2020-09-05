Once you graduate beyond development boards like the Arduino or Wemos D1, you’ll find yourself in the market for a dedicated programmer. In most cases, your needs can be met with a cheap USB to serial adapter that’s not much bigger than a flash drive. The only downside is that you’ve got to manually wire it up to your microcontroller of choice.
Unless you’re [Roey Benamotz], that is. He’s recently created the LEan Mean Programming mAchine (LEMPA), an add-on board for the Raspberry Pi that includes all the sockets, jumpers, and indicator LEDs you need to successfully flash a whole suite of popular MCUs. What’s more, he’s written a Python tool that handles all the nuances of getting the firmware written out.
After you’ve configured the JSON file with the information about your hardware targets and firmware files, they can easily be called up again by providing a user-defined ID name. This might seem overkill if you’re just burning the occasional hex, but if you’re doing small scale production and need to flash dozens of chips, you’ll quickly appreciate a little automation in your process.
Of course, if you’re just trying to flash some code in a pinch, there are some more expedient options out there. We’re particularly fond of using a development board to program the bare MCU.
2 thoughts on “Turning The Raspberry Pi Into A MCU Programmer”
Once you graduate beyond 2L THT…
What a waste of a RasPi, which is WAY overkill for this type of thing.
Of course, in all these years I still haven’t found a good use for any of the PIs that I have accumulated along the way. They are either way overkill (both in terms of cost, power, energy, complexity, and size) for most of my electronics projects (where microcontrollers are almost always a better fit), or aren’t powerful or compatible enough for my computing projects (where a repurposed ChromeBox is usually a better fit).
To program these AVR MCUs, there are already many sufficient solutions, including the ultra cheap USBasp clones that can be bought for $1-$2, or even just an Arduino Uno with the ArduinoISP sketch. Both of which could easily be adapted to a specialized footprint board like posted here, and could still be programmed from a PI if that is the development computer.
I guess I just don’t see the appeal to dedicate a PI to this, but to each their own.