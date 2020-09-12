Need to cut threads into a hole? A tool called a tap is what you need, and a hand-operated one like the one shown here to the side is both economical and effective. A tap’s cutting bit works by going into a pre-drilled hole, and it’s important to keep the tool straight as it does so. It’s one thing to tap a few holes with steady hands and a finely calibrated eyeball, but when a large number of holes need to be tapped it can be worth getting a little help.
The usual tool to help keep a tap straight and pressed gently downwards is called a tap follower, but [Tony] had a lot of M4 holes to tap and no time to order one and wait for it to arrive. Instead, he converted a cheap tap into a tool that could be held in the chuck of his mill, with the freedom to slide up and down as needed. The result? A tap that’s hand-operated but certain to be orthogonal to the work piece, making the job of cutting a lot of threads much more pleasant.
Tapping isn’t just for metal, either. Cutting threads into wood is also done, and be sure to check out this simple method for making your own surprisingly effective wood taps in the shop with a threaded rod, or a lag screw. Of course, the need to tap a hole can be sidestepped by using threaded inserts in the right material, instead.
13 thoughts on “A Bit Of DIY Helps Cut Straight And Happy Threads”
Simpler yet is a ‘bench block’. Thick piece of wood or metal with a perpendicular hole the diameter of the tap. For not too many holes in a flat surface, the easiest cheapest way. You can buy them ready made. You can make them. No need for a drill press. If you’re skilled and adventurous, just chuck the tap in your cordless drill and tap away. The tap will find its own way. Sometimes. Mostly. Often enough. If the tap is big enough so it won’t break and small enough that the drill can turn it.
There is a chuck in the picture. No need for any adapters
Precisely, this is what I did the last time I had to tap a hole
^ This… can someone explain why he didn’t simply chuck the tap in the drill press?
Turning a tap by hand while held in a drill press isn’t all that easy, especially as you need one hand to push the quill down against the spring.
If you just hold the hood of the chuck and twist then it loosens the chuck, for a start.
And power-tapping with a bench drill is difficult, they tend not to stop quicly enough.
The end of the tap is square and won’t center in a drill chuck.
@rob Thanks… my taps have a square top but a round shank that would easily fit in a chuck.
@andy Thanks… that makes the most sense… I assumed power-tapping, but with a tap, one can’t simply set the depth and keep spinning as with a drill bit.
I normally use power tapping.
I’ve put a frequency inverter on my mill (with 1.5kW motor!) and I’ve adjusted the inverter in such a way that it has low torque at low RPM (So I adjusted the torque compensation the other way).
So I just put a tap in the chuck and adjust the frequency / rpm until the motor has enough torque to cut the thread. I can tap blind holes with this at least down to M5. The tap just stops when it hits the bottom, as the torque is not high enough to shear the tap.
Thanks!
I think there is an error in terminology here. The tool being shown is a tap wrench.
The “tap” is the actual cutting bit.
It’s an americanism, just like americans call drill bits drills.
I just did a bunch of 4-40s in my drill press this morning, and did what I usually do: It’s really easy to remove the drive belt on my drill press, a 5-second one-hand operation.
So I put the tap in the chuck, remove the belt, and spin the top pulley by hand. The work is in the vise, of course, so I have a free hand for the quill feed. Dead easy, straight, and super quick. An x-y table makes lining things up quick too.
Fisher makes spring loaded reversible tap followers that are even simpler than this- just a tight spring loaded point, and opposite end a cone.
Put a tap wrench on tap, and put spring loaded point in rear of tap (or cone if its a small tap with a point ground on end instead of a center point), push your quill down on drill press, and turn tap wrench.
Same result- 10$ to buy, easier to make from scratch than this style. But you need a normal tap wrench too.