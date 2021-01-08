Hackaday Podcast 100: Arduino Plays CDs, Virtual Reality In The 60s, And Magical Linear Actuators

Hackaday editors Elliot Williams and Mike Szczys kick off the first episode of the new year with the best hacks the internet has to offer. There’s a deep dive into water-level sensing using a Christmas tree as an excuse. We ooh and ah over turning a CD-ROM drive into a CD player (miraculous tech of the previous century?). Do you have any use cases for ATtiny oscillator calibration registers? We look in on a hack that makes it dead simple to measure and set their values. The episode finishes up with a discussion of the constantly moving goal posts of virtual reality.
Take a look at the links below if you want to follow along, and as always, tell us what you think about this episode in the comments!
Direct download (~65 MB)
Episode 100 Show Notes:
New This Week:
- Elliot’s been rebuilding his CNC foam cutter
- Mike’s getting closer to a proper automated backup system
Interesting Hacks of the Week:
- An Arduino And A CD-ROM Drive Makes A CD Player
- Boston Dynamics’ Dancing Bots Beg For Your Love A La Napoleon Dynamite
- The Internet Of Christmas Tree Watering
- The Black Magic Of A Disappearing Linear Actuator
- Improve ATtiny Timing Accuracy With This Clock Calibrator
- Tighten This Bolt In Any Direction You Want
Quick Hacks:
- Elliot’s Picks:
- Mike’s Picks:
Can’t-Miss Articles:
- All The Good VR Ideas Were Dreamt Up In The 60s
- Review: Pine64 Pinecil Soldering Iron
- Uses the GD32 mentioned in Maya’s overview: STM32 Clones: The Good, The Bad And The Ugly
