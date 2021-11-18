Know Audio: Get Into The Groove

For me, the vinyl record player is the spiritual home of my audio listening experience, probably because I’m of the last generation to grow up when vinyl was king. The 12″ album, with its full-size sleeve and copious sleeve notes, used to be an integral part of musical enjoyment that hasn’t been adequately replicated in the age of streaming.
And like anyone who became an adult while CD players were still expensive luxury items, I started my journey into Hi-Fi with a turntable set-up that sounded pretty good. Since a new generation have in recent years rediscovered vinyl, it’s once again something that should be part of any review of audio technology.
I would have started this piece with a full run-down of the constituent parts of a good turntable, but since that’s a piece that I wrote back in 2017, it’s time to investigate some of the audiophile claims about vinyl recordings. It’s fair to say that this is an area where a lot of complete rubbish is spouted by people who should know better, and that’s something I find immensely entertaining to poke fun at. Buckle up.
Can You Say It’s Better Than A CD?
My attention was caught last year by [Terence Eden], who performed a tear-down of a very cheap USB turntable. He made no bones about it being a pretty basic device, and from where I’m sitting, I’m sure that its flexible plastic construction, low quality bearing, motor, and tonearm, and ceramic cartridge will not deliver the best reproduction. One sentence of his did however catch my eye.
“Anyone who says vinyl is better than a CD is a muppet”
It refers to a long-held discussion in audiophile circles as to whether a vinyl player can deliver higher quality than a CD player, or a digital recording of any kind.
There are a variety of digital audio formats at different sample rates with lossy compression, lossless compression, or no compression at all, but the most common is still likely to be the CD-derived standard of a 16-bit 44.1 kHz stereo uncompressed PCM data stream. We’ve all heard music derived from these streams, and it sounds pretty good. It does however have a hard limit as all digitised data does, of its maximum frequency being half that of its sample rate. This is referred to as the Nyquist rate after the engineer who characterised it, and thus for a CD data stream the maximum frequency is 22.05 kHz. If you read the first part of this series you’ll know that the upper frequency limit of human hearing varies by person but is likely to be 16 kHz or below among people old enough to have spare cash to spend on hi-fi. Thus even with the low-pass filter fitted to the DAC there is still enough range in a CD stream to comfortably go beyond that of most people.
Perhaps If You Have The Ears Of A Ten-Year-Old
That’s not quite where the story ends however, because a seasoned audiophile will tell you that while you can’t hear those frequencies above 22 kHz directly you can hear the difference the impart in their contribution to lower frequencies, presumably as mixing products. In other words, so the story goes, you can’t hear them, but you can hear when they’re not there. The trouble with this particular rabbit hole is of course that it become subjective, and thus susceptible to audiophile hyperbole.
Having done extensive listening tests in the past, I know that I can discriminate between a 96 kHz, 24-bit audio sample and a merely CD-quality one with an appropriate DAC and headphones, but here at Hackaday we need numbers. And sadly the likes of Brüel & Kjær don’t sell calibrated reference 10-year-old children to perform audio analysis through ears undimmed by age, so we’re in the realm of speculation rather than fact. We know that frequencies above our hearing range can be reproduced, but the jury’s out on whether they make any difference.
Vinyl doesn’t have a sampling rate. It’s entirely analogue, so what you see if you take a microscope to the disc is a waveform, and in theory it’s the same waveform that emerged from the singer or the guitarist in the studio. There are descriptions that assign an upper sample rate limit to the number of vinyl molecules passing the record player needle at 33 RPM, but that’s probably descending yet again into audiophile madness.
What is undoubtedly true though is that a vinyl record doesn’t have the 22.05 kHz Nyquist limit of the CD, and so can record and reproduce frequencies much higher than that. Records are recorded and mastered using a filter that reduces the bass frequencies to stop the needle jumping out of the groove, and the turntable preamplifier will have a so-called “RIAA” filter to boost that lost bass, but in theory that’s it. You might consider it settled then, that vinyl can reproduce higher frequencies than CD, and is automatically better, but unsurprisingly there is a further snag. Even if those frequencies are present in the vinyl recording, their presence in the sound you hear depends on the ability of your record player to pick them up.
Does The Vinyl Version Even Have Those Higher Frequencies In The First Place?
In theory, vinyl is capable of returning higher frequencies than CD, assuming that you as the listener have a decent enough record player. But we’ve also established that unless you are a child you probably won’t be able to hear the difference much if at all.
The last nail in the vinyl coffin, however, is that while a vinyl record may have the capability to hold more information than a CD, the reality is that these days it’s generated from the same master as its digital rivals, so it has probably been cut from the same 44.1 kHz, 16 bit data stream anyway. Maybe vintage recordings can escape this, but then you need to think about the frequency response of whatever magnetic tape was in the studio back when it was recorded. It might be that the reason that you can’t hear the difference between your vinyl and your CDs is that there isn’t a difference to hear in the first place.
What is certainly true is that a good quality cartridge, turntable, and amp will deliver a superlative listening experience that is the equal of an uncompressed digital stream. And that a lousy turntable will sound atrocious. So enjoy your vinyl if you still use it, after all there’s a pleasure to be had in the feel and look of a 12″ album and its cover. But perhaps don’t make any claims about it that can’t be substantiated without a calibrated reference 10-year-old child.
I suspect now after writing this, that one of my friends is going to call me a muppet.
Next in the series, we’ll take a look at magnetic tape recording. A tape deck will probably not hold the same pride of place in a Hi-Fi stack in 2021 as it might once have done, but even if you’ve never had the joy of creating your own mixtape there are still a surprising amount of technological tricks waiting in magnetic audio recording to be discovered.
8 thoughts on “Know Audio: Get Into The Groove”
There is more to audio reproduction quality than frequency range. You also need to consider signal to noise ratio and susceptability to damage (like finger prints, other dirt and scratches). In these aspects, the CDDA format wins hands down from the very best analog tapes or vinil records.
People who like to listen to music on audio systems often like to listen to live music, too. If they like popular/rock music, the damage to their hearing from loud concerts is likely to render the subtleties of bit rates and frequency response meaningless. As we age we lose hearing acuity, too.
You can argue about absolute sound quality potential of either CD or vinyl, but you can’t argue the fact that playing vinyl damages the disc each and every time you play it, and it never sounds as “good” (in the engineering meaning of the word) as the first time you played it. Then there’s the fact that the velocity of the vinyl under the stylus changes as the disc plays- it’s a lot faster near the edges of the disc than close to the center. And then there’s those lovely clicks and pops from dust or other debris that lands on the record, or from damage to the surface from dropping the stylus a little too roughly. Some people actually like that noise, I guess.
But who plays CDs anymore, besides a few geeks? People stream compressed audio from spotify or tidal or pandora. Anyone who has/had a collection of CDs ripped them to flac or mp3 years ago.
I have an Edison cylinder record player from 1906 and a Victrola from around 1924 that still work. Great sound, but definitely not CD quality. The few wax cylinder records I have are still playable, but some are starting to moulder. The 78s that play on the Victrola have an interesting sound quality, too. Both machines are entirely acoustic, there’s no electronics to come between the listener and the medium.
It’s OK to prefer the sound of one medium over another even if one is limited in frequency response and has a poor signal to noise ratio. But don’t kid yourself that old analog mediums are better in engineering terms.
Now, what about the cables???
Your CD player doesn’t have the capability to entertain your dog when playing the white album side 2, my record player does.
The average LP on an average turntable will last about 40-60 plays before the high end is completely worn off.
They tried to make quadraphonic vinyls by encoding two extra channels above 20 kHz and then pulling them back down like in a heterodyne radio, but the technique failed because the additional channels were quickly degrading to noise.
“What is certainly true is that a good quality cartridge, turntable, and amp will deliver a superlative listening experience that is the equal of an uncompressed digital stream. ” Nope. First, find me a good uncompressed recording. The recording engineer takes 20 different mics and mixes them all together into some goulash that suits his ears. Compression may or may not already be applied at this point. Certainly mic placement and balance between instruments will have no resemblance to the sound you’d hear at a live performance. Recordings are often done in a studio with its own acoustics. Modern instruments like guitar often have their own arcane effects which define the sound. Then the studio takes the raw recording and mixes again and applies compression and filtering to suit the media and genre. Then you play it back in some undefined listening space or worse yet, using ear buds.
Recordings are just recordings. Some disgustingly bad. Some tolerable. None are wonderful regardless of how much you spend or what kind of equipment you have.
>and thus for a CD data stream the maximum frequency is 22.05 kHz.
There is no perfect brickwall filter to cut everything out beyond 22.05 kHz so the actual lowpass filter has to be set somewhere less to have enough attenuation by the Nyquist frequency to avoid aliasing. Then, anything above approximately 2/3rds of the Nyquist frequency will suffer anyways because a wave slightly below the nyquist frequency will shift in and out of phase with the sampling and the result becomes amplitude-modulated by the difference between the two frequencies. Reconstruction filters try to reverse this on playback, but again, perfect reconstruction only exists mathematically on paper and not even in theory in the case of cheap consumer DACs.
Hence why, when mastering for a CD, you generally low-pass filter at 15-16 kHz anyways, which is also why MP3 compression does the same thing. Whatever information exists beyond is either not audible, or will turn up as distortion for most listeners.
I miss one important factor in considering what is the ‘best’ reproduction.
Perfection in recording and reproducing does not equal the best sensation of ‘oh, this is great’. Otherwise every music lover would have a pair of calibrated monitor speakers with the flattest response, and acoustic damping foam on the walls.
One of the factors why people like vinyl more, is the way they’re mastered. On vinyl, compression is completely unavoidable. To make vinyl sound decent, a highly skilled person has to apply it. Hell, if you use it wrong, you will literally blow up (the fuses of) the record cutting head, or have such a fast acceleration of the stylus that the reproducer can’t follow.
Speaking strictly technically, this is really bad and absolutely not a identical reproduction. But it sounds nice.
On CD, it seems that the producers choose more often for an ‘one size fits all’ compromise. There are barely any technical limitations.
There is no reason why digital audio shouldn’t be able to sound as good as vinyl, but quite often, and mostly because of choices made in production, it doesn’t.
There’s alot that’s missing from the article, but I’ll focus on one glaring omission: direct to disc recordings. These were recording captured directly to the master laquers from which a certain number of LP pressings would be made. No master tapes, no remixing, no overdubs. The difficulty of doing a live session for the duration of an LP side made this a relative rarity. It’s almost ironic that this became the ‘holy grail’ of analog LP recording when it was the way things were done before magnetic tape (and multitrack recording) became the standard. (Which was itself superseded by DDD recording for CDs.)
