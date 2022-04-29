Hackaday Podcast 166: Engraving With The Sun, Explosive Welding, Juggling Chainsaws, And Torturing Wago Connectors

Join Hackaday Editor-in-Chief Elliot Williams and Staff Writer Dan Maloney as they dive into the last week of Hackaday articles. If you love things that go boom, you won’t want to miss the discussion about explosive welding. Ever use the sun to burn something with a magnifying glass? Now you can CNC that, if you dare. We’ll take a quick trip through the darkroom and look at analog-digital photography as well as a tactical enlarger you can build, watch someone do terrible things to Wago and Wago-adjacent connectors, and talk about how suborbital chainsaws can be leveraged into a mass storage medium. Not enough for you? Then don’t miss our bafflement at one corporation’s attitude toward 3D printing, the secret sauce of resin casting, and our rundown of the 2022 Sci-Fi Contest winners.
Episode 166 Show Notes:
News This Week:
- 2022 Sci-Fi Contest: The Winners Are In
- Ingenuity Mars helicopter snaps amazing photos of Perseverance rover’s landing gear (video)
What’s that Sound?
Interesting Hacks of the Week:
- No-Laser CNC Engraver Is Something New Under The Sun
- Testing 7 Wago-like Wire Connectors For Science And Fire
- Omnibot Shows Off Over A Decade Of CNC Prowess
- Machine Learning Helps You Get In Shape While Working A Desk Job
- Digital To Analog In The Darkroom
- Simple Photo Enlarger Makes Great Addition To Any Darkroom
- Hard(er) Drives: Impractical, Slow, Amazing, And Incredible
Quick Hacks:
