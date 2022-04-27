No-Laser CNC Engraver Is Something New Under The Sun

Hooking up a laser to a CNC gantry isn’t exactly an Earth-shattering innovation, but it does make for a useful tool. Even a cheap diode laser mounted to an old 3D printer can do engraving, marking, or even light-duty cutting. But what about a laser engraver without the laser? Can that be of any use?
Apparently, the answer is yes, if you can harness the power of the sun. That’s what [Lucas] did with his solar-tracking CNC engraver, the build of which is shown in the video below. The idea is pretty simple — mount a decent-sized magnifying lens where the laser optics would normally go on a laser engraver, and point the thing at the sun. But as usual, the devil is in the details. The sun has a nasty habit of moving across the sky during the day, or at least appearing to, so [Lucas] has to add a couple of extra degrees of freedom to a regular X-Y CNC rig to track the sun. His tracking sensor is simplicity itself — four CdS photocells arranged with a pair of perpendicular shades, and an Arduino to drive the gimbals in the correct direction to keep all four sensors equally illuminated. He had some initial problems getting the jerkiness out of the control loop, but the tracker eventually kept the whole thing pointing right at the Sun.
So how does it work? Not bad, actually — [Lucas] managed to burn some pretty detailed designs into a piece of wood using just the sun. He mentions adding a shutter to douse the cutting beam to allow raster patterns, but even better might be a servo-controlled iris diaphragm to modulate beam intensity and control for varying sun conditions. He might also check out this solar engraver we covered previously for some more ideas, too.
There was the “solar sinter” project by Markus Kayser a few years ago. It uses the same method to sinter sand grains together for a 3D printer.
You can also do this with aluminum tape to mask off areas you don’t want cut if you want to do it by hand.
I have an imagination of a robot with diggers and solar sintering that goes on to a plat of sand (beach, desert, etc.) and autonomously digs, stacks and sinters a glass walled building with only solar power needed and construction materials consisting only of local sand. It could run every day for maybe months or years depending on the project size.
Or maybe build a really big one and take another crack at building a bigger pyramid in Egypt. Make it from sintered glass in layers like a 3d printer with angle supports and access pathways inside, etc. and a filler of sand.
When the next scientists discover it as a future antiquity they will be amazed.
If you are not in a hurry, perhaps instead of fighting the sun’s (apparent) movement, you could use it as one axis of motion. And if you are really not in a hurry, the yearly movement of the sun could be the second axis.
