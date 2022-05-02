Over many years now we’ve covered right-to-repair stories, and among them has been a constant bête noire. The American farm machinery manufacturer John Deere whose instantly recognisable green and yellow tractors have reliably tilled the soil for over a century, have become the poster child for inappropriate use of DRM. It’s enough to make any farmer see red, but there’s a story from CNN which shows another side to manufacturer control. A Deere dealership in Melitopol, Ukraine, was looted by invading Russian forces, who took away an estimated $5m worth of farm machinery. The perfect crime perhaps, save for the Deere computer system being used to remotely disable them leaving the crooks with combine harvesters they can’t even start.
It makes for a good news story showing the Ukranians getting one over on the looters, and since on-farm thefts are a hot topic anywhere in the world it’s not entirely unexpected that Deere would have incorporated a kill-switch in their products. Recently we covered a look at how the relationship between motor vehicle owner and manufacturer is changing from one of product ownership to software licence, and this is evidently an example of the same thing in the world of machinery. It’s reported that the looters are seeking the help of tractor hackers, which may be unfortunate for them since the world’s go-to source for hacked Deere software is Ukraine. Perhaps they would be better remembering that Russia has legendary tractors of its own.
Thanks [Robert Piston] for the tip.
17 thoughts on “For Once, The Long Arm Of John Deere Presses The Right Button”
Until the thieves figure out what’s been disabled and they hardwire around it.
Just look at HackADay as an example, people can be incredibly resourceful!
Or you just gut them for parts and sell it.
This isn’t exactly a big win or something. I mean, if John Deere had been able to remotely command the equipment to drive away and back to the Ukraine or something, *that* would’ve been impressive.
“Just look at HackADay as an example, people can be incredibly resourceful!”
It was Hackaday that reported on that group of hardware hackers that released replacement firmware to bypass John Deere’s DRM and system lockouts.
I’m sure they will assist the Russians with… oh, that was a Ukrainian hacker group? awkward…
What?
As great as it is to see the brickability of modern electronically-controlled goods be used for a positive reason, I’d still rather it not be a thing at all. That is to say, in my opinion the ends don’t justify the means in this case.
I want back cars that aren’t computers on wheels.
I just want to own the computers I paid for.
If it only takes signed updates, the update signers are the owners.
Wanna buy a pre computer project? I’ve got a few too many. Packrat genes. V8s and air cooled VW only.
Where I’m from, any maintainable car without rust is a _good_ car, live in CA now. ‘Good cars’ constantly test my self control.
That’s why, if i must buy a tractor, I never buy a John Deer.
While a remote kill switch is a good idea, it should be under the control of the owner not the manufacturer. This is one area where blockchain could be used in a useful way. When ownership changes, it is recorded in a blockchain and the owners crypto key is registered as being the valid kill switch code. This info is used by the machinery.Of course, it doesn’t solve the problem completely as crypto keys can be stolen but that is better than having something you own under someone else’s control.
On one hand, I guess it is nice that some Russian looting has been thwarted to some degree. On the other hand, that is an enormous amount of power, and it is only a matter of time before it is abused. I like owning the things I depend on, and the ability for the manufacturer (or anyone else) to remotely convert my property into a pile of junk is incompatible with my notions of ownership.
This is just awesome!!!!!! Just think about it now if you have wrongthink in the USA they can now brick your tractor as well and HAD will publish a big article on another big win for John Deere!!!
FYI I am not for the war in Ukraine death is a horrible thing and nothing good is coming of this. I was using sarcasm above to prove a point which i believe most will miss so that is why i am explaining.
If they have that ability they probably have the ability to track them too.
Maybe it would have been better to let the tractors run but share the tracking data with the Ukranian military.
The CNN article noted that the tractors and harvesters have GPS, and that some were tracked to a village in Chechnya.
Yeah cnn isn’t saying who their “source” is.
But it’s totally not the same guy who buys all the John deer advertising time during their news programs.
