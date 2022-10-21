Hackaday Podcast 190: Fun With Resin Printing, Tiny Tanks, Lo-Fi Orchestra, And Deep Thoughts With Al Williams

This week, Editor-in-Chief Elliot Williams and Assignments Editor Kristina Panos rendezvoused in yet another secret, throwaway location to rap about the hottest hacks from the previous week. We start off by gushing about the winners of the Cyberdeck Contest, and go wild over the Wildcard round winners from the Hackaday Prize.
It’s the What’s That Sound? results show, and Kristina was ultimately stumped by the sound of the Kansas City Standard, though she should have at least ventured a guess after shooting down both modem and fax machine noises.
Then it’s on to the hacks, which feature an analog tank-driving simulator from the 1970s, much ado about resin printing, and one cool thing you can do with the serial output from your digital calipers, (assuming you’re not a purist). And of course, stay tuned for the Can’t-Miss Article discussion, because we both picked one of resident philosopher Al Williams’ pieces.
Check out the links below if you want to follow along, and as always, tell us what you think about this episode in the comments!
Episode 190 Show Notes:
News:
- 2022 Cyberdeck Contest: Picking The Best Of The Best
- 2022 Hackaday Prize: Congratulations, Wildcard Winners!
- Lubrication Engineering Hack Chat
What’s that Sound?
- Results Show: and the winner is [Anders Nielsen]!
Interesting Hacks of the Week:
- Analog Tank Driving Simulator Patrols A Tiny Physical Landscape
- Toilet Paper Tube Pulls Dissolved Resin From IPA, Cures It For Disposal
- Everything You Wanted To See About Restoring A 1956 Radio
- Electroplating Makes 3D-Printed Star Wars Prop Shine
- Custom Interface Adds USB And Wi-Fi To Digital Calipers
- Lo-Fi Orchestra Learns Tubular Bells
Quick Hacks:
- Elliot’s Picks:
- Kristina’s Picks:
