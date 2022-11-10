The Importance Of Physical Models: How Not To Shoot Yourself In The Foot Or Anywhere Else

We take shortcuts all the time with our physical models. We rarely consider that wire has any resistance, for example, or that batteries have a source impedance. That’s fine up until the point that it isn’t. Take the case of the Navy’s Grumman F11F Tiger aircraft. The supersonic aircraft was impressive, although it suffered from some fatal flaws. But it also has the distinction of being the first plane ever to shoot itself down.
So here’s the simple math. A plane traveling Mach 1 is moving about 1,200 km/h — the exact number depends on a few things like your altitude and the humidity. Let’s say about 333 m/s. Bullets from a 20 mm gun, on the other hand, move at more than 1000 m/second. So when the bullet leaves the plane it would take the plane over three seconds to catch up with it, by which time it has moved ever further away, right?
Who Shot You Down?
No. In 1956, Tom Attridge took off from Long Island to do a weapons test over the Atlantic. He climbed to 20,000 feet, started a Mach 1 dive, and fired his cannons which ran out of ammo at about 13,000 feet.
Around the 7,000-foot mark, something hit his windshield — presumably a bird. The plane started losing power and the plane crashed leaving a 300-foot flaming path through a wooded area near the airstrip. Attridge survived but had a broken leg and broken vertebra.
But it wasn’t a bird that hit the naval aviator’s plane. It was his own bullets. The problem is, the bullet did leave the gun at a high rate of speed. However, they immediately encountered air resistance causing them to slow down. By the time the bullets slowed to 643 m/s, the plane was going at 1,400 m/s. Three bullets hit the plane, one through the nose cone, one through the windshield, and one hit the starboard engine intake. All this took a mere 11 seconds. You can see the whole story in the video, below.
The plane proved to be less reliable compared to other contemporary fighter planes. It had other undesirable characteristics, but it was used as a training aircraft and the Blue Angels used them until 1968.
Lesson Learned?
You would think this was ample evidence that something was wrong, but no. It was dismissed as a “fluke.” Of course, in 1973, an F-14 Tomcat also shot itself down with a dummy missile. A Dutch F-16 also shot itself down in 2019 in a very similar incident. You have to wonder if there aren’t other examples that went unreported.
However, there is a lesson here. Common sense isn’t always engineering sense. Think a two-micron deviation isn’t important? Think again. Or maybe you want to check for air leaks using a candle in a nuclear power plant? Engineering history is full of stories where any reasonable person would think something was fine, when, in retrospect, it was anything but.
There’s an old Russian saying “trust but verify.” That is a good adage for us, too. Trust your instincts, but verify with solid mathematical models that take everything into account.
“By the time the bullets slowed to 643 m/s, the plane was going at 1,400 m/s.” so the Tiger as a hypersonic fighter?
> By the time the bullets slowed to 643 m/s, the plane was going at 1,400 m/s.
A piloted, air-breathing jet doing mach 4 would be worth a story all on its own.
Does say in a dive from high altitude and speed, and what the right mach number would be is altitude dependent.
Doesn’t seem unreasonable to me when even the piston driven prop aircraft can get up to around the speed of sound in a dive that something already very much faster when flying level can in a dive then get way above the normal ‘airspeed’ of the bird. I don’t know how fast one of these jets can manage to get in a dive without damaging itself or becoming uncontrollable. But then that is what test pilots are for, and after shooting yourself down precise data logging would be rather impressive, so the numbers are quite possibly in doubt, the event itself isn’t… I can’t find in a quick search any great detail on the the events with cited facts other than that it definitely shot itself down.
“at a high rate of speed” does not parse. Missing a word?
“high rate of speed change“? (so: “high acceleration”)
Is this a “separated by a common language” thing?
“at a high rate of speed” does not parse.
Why is that so? Translated into my language, it makes sense. Maybe English just isn’t flexible enough? It has weird comma rules, also. Punctuation is much better in, um, German? :)
“rate” is a ratio, indicating the change of a quantity with respect to something else. Speed itself is a rate: meters per second. If you say something like “rate of speed” it says that the speed is changing with respect to something, but that something isn’t stated here.
If it’s “rate of speed change”, it could logically be assumed to be “rate of speed change with respect to time”, more simply “acceleration”. But the phrase “rate of speed” by itself is nonsensical. But much of this silly language is nonsensical. (and, yes, it’s not my first language either).
And German has the ability to combine a whole sentence worth of words into one, thereby saving on spaces…:-)
I understand where you’re coming from in that the word rate implies a ratio between two things.
As a native English speaker, though, I can tell you it’s not an uncommon phrase. You can effectively just remove “rate of” from the sentence and its meaning does not change. Perhaps the original phrase was “a high rate of distance over time.” But since v=d/t, at some point, they just substituted “speed” for the last portion, and nobody corrected them.
Don’t think about it too much. English is full of quirks like that…
>first plane ever to shoot itself down
I was always told that before the invention of the interrupter gear there were planes that did try to shoot (with things like metal props) and did shoot themselves down. Also that the interrupter gear wasn’t exactly perfect and accidents did happen. Is that not true?
To my knowledge no aircraft were actually lost entirely to such occurrence, but it may have happened. You are most certainly correct shooting through the prop has harmed the shooting aircraft before – and to an extent you could call shooting down – but turning yourself into a very under powered aircraft or glider and making something like a landing is a little different to smashing and burning…
Odd thing is I did this in a video game. Wondering what was happening and it was basically me moving faster than my bullets.
The pilot was lucky to survive, not the bullets hitting his plane but his plane diving at 1400m/s ! ;-)
Story here : https://www.check-six.com/Crash_Sites/Tiger138260.htm
Another similar story here : http://www.opex360.com/2019/04/09/un-f-16-neerlandais-a-probablement-ete-endommage-par-des-obus-de-20-mm-quil-venait-de-tirer/
The pilot was lucky to survive… not his own bullets but his plane diving at 1400m/s ! ;)
Story here : https://www.check-six.com/Crash_Sites/Tiger138260.htm
