The ZX Spectrum Finally Gets A Proper Keyboard

The Sinclair ZX Spectrum is fondly remembered by many for being their first introduction into the wonderful world of computing. Its advanced capabilities coupled with a spectacularly low price made it one of the great home computers of the 1980s, at least in the UK and nearby countries. What was less spectacular about the Spectrum was its awful keyboard: although a step up from the flat membrane keyboards of earlier Sinclair computers, the Spectrum’s tiny rubbery keys made typing anything more than a few characters a bit of a chore.
If you’re planning to do any serious programming on your Spectrum, you might therefore want to check out [Lee Smith]’s latest project in which he redesigns the Spectrum’s case to include a proper mechanical keyboard. [Lee] got this idea when he was looking for ways to fix a few Spectrums with broken or missing cases, and stumbled upon several projects that aim to recreate classic Sinclair machines using modern components. He took a keyboard PCB meant for the ZX Max 128 project, populated it with some high-quality switches, and added a modified set of keycaps from the ManuFerHi N-Go.
Together, those parts formed a modern, comfortable keyboard that still had the proper labelling on all keys. This is rather essential on the Spectrum, since each key is also used to generate symbols and BASIC keywords: for instance, the “K” key also functions as
LIST,
+,
LEN and
SCREEN$.
With the keyboard design settled, [Lee] set to work on the rest of the case: he designed and 3D-printed a sleek enclosure that takes the new keyboard as well as an original Spectrum mainboard. The resulting system is called the ZX Mechtrum, and looks fabulous with its matte black exterior and the obligatory four-coloured rainbow. A replaceable rear panel also allows several board-level modifications, like composite video or VGA output, to be neatly incorporated into the design.
We wrote an extensive retrospect on the Spectrum on its 40th anniversary earlier this year. If, somehow, you actually like the Spectrum’s original rubbery keyboard, then you can also modify the whole thing to work with modern computers.
12 thoughts on “The ZX Spectrum Finally Gets A Proper Keyboard”
That’s a real beauty! Now we just need something similar for the Specy’s older siblings the ZX80 and ZX81/TS1000 which have even worse (and frequently broken) stock keyboards.
Looks like there *is* something equivalent for the mechanical keyboard, just not a custom wedge case to hold both the keyboard and motherboard.
https://www.zx81keyboardadventure.com/2020/11/zx-key-new-lite-version.html
I agree! I have a TS1000 awaiting a keyboard repair. I can’t figure out a good way to fix the brittle plastic ribbon cables.
There are new replacements available for the original style membrane keyboard if you’re just looking to keep things stock. There’s also an alternative that looks fairly similar to the original but uses surface mount tactile switches for slightly better feedback.
https://www.sellmyretro.com/offer/details/Brand-New-Sinclair-ZX81-Keyboard-Membrane-(inbuilt-keyboard)-2529
https://www.sinclairzxworld.com/viewtopic.php?t=1482
” A replaceable rear panel also allows several board-level modifications, like composite video or VGA output, to be neatly incorporated into the design.”
Better install a VBS output (via BNC) and/or a mono VGA output.
Both IBM CGA and ZX Spectrum should never, ever get even close to a color monitor! 😁
Yes, but the FPGA you’d use for video format conversion would be able to just fine.
I don’t even own an VBS display, so I’d need an additional converter for VBS to composite anyway.
Forty years ago there were lots of surplus keyboards. And theywere just the keys, or could be rerouted. I bought one and wired it up, and used it with my Radio Shack Color Computer. I still have it.
Way back, I found a surplus TI 99-4a keyboard and rewired it to work with my ZX81. I relabled the keyboard with some vinyl stickers that someone was selling.
That’s neat, the ZX81 had a lot of software (hires games, 3D Monster Maze etc) and sometimes was used as an affordable control unit for electronics projects (measure temperature with an external temp sensor, switch some lights on, etc etc). So it definitely made sense to do that. In fact, using it with a ZX81 was less of a waste than keeping it as a replacement and installing it in a TI99, eventually.
What’s with the finally? My spectrum has had a real keyboard since 1983. One of these, https://t-lcarchive.org/dktronics-keyboard/ although the keycaps are a bit worn now.
But that was then. More recently, fewer keyboards of a suitable kind. Most are now PS/2 or USB.
Cool! I remember those keyboard/chassis kits from my dad’s old magazines! If memory serves me well, wood/metal cabinets existed, too.
