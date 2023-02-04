Reliving A Bitmapped Past With A Veritable Hoard Of Bitmap Fonts

The fonts seen with old computer systems such as those from Apple and Commodore, as well as Microsoft Windows 3.1 and older, form an integral part of our interaction with these systems. These days such bitmap fonts are a rarity, with scalable vector-based fonts having taken their place on modern-day systems. This unfortunately also means that these fonts are at major risk of being lost to the sands of time. This is where [Rob Hagemans] seeks to maintain an archive of such bitmap fonts, ranging from Acorn to MSX to Windows.

Many of these fonts are extracted from character ROMs, with a preview of some of these fonts available via the Monobit viewer. The fonts themselves are made available in YAFF format, which is a text-based format that can be converted back to a binary format using the Monobit tool. If you ever wanted to use one of these old bitmap fonts in a project, this would seem to offer a treasure trove of options. The hoard of bitmap fonts might be the perfect fit for your next graphic LCD project.

(Via [SuperIlu] on Mastodon)