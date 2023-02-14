RepRap 3D printers were designed with the ultimate goal of self-replicating machines. The generatively-designed Gen5X printer by [Ric Real] brings the design step of that process closer to reality.
While 5-axis printing is old hat in CNC land, it remains relatively rare in the world of additive manufacturing. Starting with “a set of primitives… and geometric relationships,” [Real] ran the system through multiple generations to arrive at its current design. Since this is a generative design, future variants could look different depending on which parameters you have the computer optimize.
The Gen5X uses the 5 Axis Slicer from DotX for slicing files and runs a RepRap Duet board with Duex expansion. Since the generative algorithm uses parametric inputs, it should be possible to to have a Gen5X generated based on the vitamins you may have already. With how fast AI is evolving, perhaps soon this printer will be able to completely design itself? For now, you’ll have to download the files and try it yourself.
If you want to see some more printers with more than 3-axes, check out the RotBot or Open5X.
3 thoughts on “5-Axis Printer Wants To Design Itself”
Remind me the “The Necessary Thing” by Robert Sheckley
Gregor looked at him sourly. “Notice anything different?”
“Huh?” Arnold stared around the cabin, at Gregor, and at the Configurators. Then he noticed it.
There were four Configurators in the cabin, where there had been only three.
“You had them reproduce another?” Arnold said. “Nothing wrong with that. Just tell them to turn out a diamond apiece—”
“You still don’t get it,” Gregor said sadly. “Watch.”
He pressed the button on the nearest Configurator and said, “A diamond.”
The Configurator began to quiver.
“You and your damned pleasure principle,” Gregor said. “Repetition! These damned machines are sex mad.”
The machine shook all over, and produced – Another Configurator.
1955
Find us open source 5 Axis Open Source slicer and a lot of us will build a 5 axis printer :-)
