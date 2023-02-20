Plastic waste is a major problem, but what if you could turn the world’s trash into treasure? [Yayasan Kaki Kita Sukasada (YKKS)] in Indonesia is doing this by using recycled plastic to make prosthetic legs.
Polypropylene source material is shredded and formed into a sheet which is molded into the required shape for the socket. A layer of cloth and foam is used to cushion the interface between the patient and the socket itself. Using waste plastic to make parts for the prosthetics lowers the price for patients as well as helps to keep this material out of the landfill.
What makes this project really exciting is that [YKKS] employs disabled people who develop the prosthetics and also trains patients on how to maintain and repair their prosthetics with easily sourced tools and materials. With some medical device companies abandoning their devices, this is certainly a welcome difference.
We’ve previously covered the Precious Plastic machines used to make the plastic sheets and the organization’s developments at small scale injection molding.
3 thoughts on “Precious Plastic Prosthetics”
While it’s better than nothing, for applications like this I have some doubts on the safety of recycling just any plastic. Lots of plastics contain not insignificant amounts of additive chemicals (plasticizers, stabilizers, colorants, etc. This is also one of the obstacles to re-use of plastics in recycling. Even if the base material is known, the additives can make or break certain applications) Most of those are fine for intermittent contact but who knows how they behave and interact with the body with prolonged contact with the body in this use?
Amputee here (leg). The wearer’s limb doesn’t come in contact with the socket. There is a liner (made of silicone with a nylon outer layer) that goes between the socket and wearer. Although I would be worried about the sturdiness of a plastic socket (mine is carbon fiber), it sure beats not being able to afford a traditional prosthetic.
Chalk it up to morning, but I read the headline as “precarious plastic prosthetics”
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)