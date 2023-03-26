In today’s installment of Betteridge’s law enforcement, here’s an evil USB-C dock proof-of-concept by [Lachlan Davidson] from [Aura Division]. We’ve seen malicious USB devices aplenty, from cables and chargers to flash drives and even suspicious USB fans. But a dock, however, is new. The gist is simple — you take a stock dock, find a Pi Zero W and wire it up to a USB 2.0 port tapped somewhere inside the dock. Finding a Pi Zero is unquestionably the hardest part in this endeavor — on the software side, everything is ready for you, just flash an SD card with a pre-cooked malicious image and go!
On the surface level, this might seem like a cookie-cutter malicious USB attack. However, there’s a non-technical element to it; USB-C docks are becoming more and more popular, and with the unique level of convenience they provide, the “plug it in” temptation is much higher than with other devices. For instance, in shared workspaces, having a USB-C cable with charging and sometimes even a second monitor is becoming a norm. If you use USB-C day-to-day, the convenience of just plugging a USB-C cable into your laptop becomes too good to pass up on.
This hack doesn’t exactly use any USB-C specific technical features, like Power Delivery (PD) – it’s more about exploiting the convenience factor of USB-C that incentivizes you to plug a USB-C cable in, amplifying an old attack. Now, BadUSB with its keystroke injection is no longer the limit — with a Thunderbolt-capable USB-C dock, you can connect a PCIe device to it internally and even get access to a laptop’s RAM contents. Of course, fearing USB-C cables is not a viable approach, so perhaps it’s time for us to start protecting from BadUSB attacks on the software side.
5 thoughts on “Is Your USB-C Dock Out To Hack You?”
> Finding a Pi Zero is unquestionably the hardest part in this endeavor
That’s not important, the main thing is, the Raspberry Pi Foundation has prominent BUY NOW buttons on their .com site. They must be too busy counting the money, no time for availability updates…
“Buy Now” is a suggestion. The button doesn’t actually do anything.
>Of course, fearing USB-C cables is not a viable approach,
I’d suggest it really is! USB-C is so much more hazardous than regular USB and you shouldn’t be using strange ones of those really! That whole ‘trust but verify’ type concept really should apply, don’t know where this cable/drive whatever came from so don’t actually trust it until you have tested it as best you can. Might even be packed with explosives…
More software protections would I think be rather difficult to do without rendering the entire computer practically unusable – especially with all the negotiation events PD can lead too and the number of USB devices that in normal operation change modes or reset periodically… Popup box the nth in the last 2 mins, ‘device x changed status y. USB stack in lockdown mode, all current operations cancelled – unlock?’. Just how long do you think people would last before turning the protection stuff off as it is making their life impossible! In the same way most folks aware enough that websites are full of potentially mallicious scripts might run browser plugings to stay safer. For perhaps a whole min on any particular website before it being completely broken leads them to turn the scripts back on… You can’t fix inherent physical security and hardware problems in software effectively most of the time – those are back to the drawing board make the next revision of your security practices or hardware tougher.
And in the case of PD what protection can you offer in software! The hub or its internal parasite decides it is malicious and dumps whatever the max power it can source is down the power pins – nothing the computers software can do about that, either the hardware can take that abuse or it fries. And unlike the massive capacitor dump approach that can work on regular USB sometimes a PD device is potentially in an entirely different league of power delivery while still being entirely in spec – it can likely do more harm than the capacitor dumping method while being able to operate entirely normally, until the negotiation is not listening to the device in question as it turns hostile…
Oh come on, it’s you again with your wild ‘summaries’ of USB-C =D
> More software protections would I think be rather difficult to do
Nope, there’s quite convenient routes like whitelisting/blacklisting through user interaction, *and*, PD doesn’t add attack surface to BadUSB in any “especially” way, those are handled at way lower level than the BadUSB needs to operate. The way you describe your hypothetical software protections, indeed, intrusive, which is why it makes no sense to implement things the way you describe – there’s other ways, with way better UX and smarter heuristics as opposed to ask-on-literally-everything, and I urge you to take a look at actual BadUSB vectors. As it stands, it’s trivial to implement whitelisting for new input devices and network adapters in a higher-security environment, and even for laptops it’s not much of a hassle. Also, I know people who run no-script as a rule, and they have their own ways to approach script-less operation, that don’t lead to the frustration you describe.
> dumps whatever the max power it can source is down the power pins
Think I didn’t consider this angle? =D If you’re adding an implant to the dock, you can literally add a FET to the USB-A port’s VBUS from the dock’s power input – and unlike USB-C, feeding 20V into the USB-A VBUS is guaranteed to fry your stuff. Hell, if you’re doing an implant and you want to kill the computer in question, you can literally just add a USB killer onto the data rails, like the article suggests. That’s why I didn’t add such a sentence/two into the article after thinking it through for a fair bit.
Just as if it wasn’t possible to do the same hack with more classical docking stations…
