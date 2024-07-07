Conventional batteries have anodes and cathodes, but a new design from the University of Chicago and the University of California San Diego lacks an anode. While this has been done before, according to the University, this is the first time a solid-state sodium battery has successfully used this architecture.
Sodium is abundant compared to lithium, so batteries that use sodium are attractive. According to the University of Chicago’s news release:
Anode-free batteries remove the anode and store the ions on an electrochemical deposition of alkali metal directly on the current collector. This approach enables higher cell voltage, lower cell cost, and increased energy density…
Of course, there are also downsides. In particular, making anodeless batteries with liquid electrolytes can be easier to build, but the liquid forms solids that impede the battery’s performance over time.
The new battery uses an aluminum powder as a current collector. Interestingly, while this is a solid, it flows more like a liquid. Combined with a solid electrolyte, the battery flips the usual idea of a solid cathode and a liquid electrolyte.
We are always interested in new battery tech. However, we rarely see them out in the wild. Maybe AI will have better luck.
3 thoughts on “New Battery Has No Anode”
How does it smell?
So a cell with a positive terminal but no negative terminal? Sounds more like word games than science. The “anode” is dead. Long live the ‘current collector’.
But wait, isn’t the physical transport electrons moving from the anode to the cathode? Is it collecting protons? I’m confused.
Anodeless is kind of an absurd claim. The “current collector” Is the anode.
The anode, in this case, is not chemically active in the reaction, but it is still an anode, defined as where conventional current enters the device, or the side of a cell where the oxidation reaction occurs, or the side where electrons, or negative charges, are collected internally (in all presentations, the negative terminal of a cell providing energy to the outside). The electrochemical deposition is an oxidation reaction, and negative charges are collected at that “current collector” internally, and conventional current enters the cell from the outside there. It is an anode by every definition.
I hate “news” releases that screw up the basics to make a really cool development look like groundbreaking new science….
