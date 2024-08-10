Video Game Preservation – Stop Killing Games!

It’s been an ongoing issue for years now. People who buy video games, especially physical copies, expect to be able to play that game at their leisure, no matter how old their console gets. This used to be a no-brainer: think about the SNES or Genesis/Mega Drive from the late 80s and early 90s. You can still buy one today and play the games without any issues. Not so with many modern, internet-connected games that rely on communication with servers the publishers own, whether or not the online features are necessary for gameplay. Stop Killing Games is a new initiative in the EU and worldwide to get enough valid petition signatures to force the issue to be brought up in parliaments all over the world, including the EU Parliament.
An increasing number of videogames are sold as goods, but designed to be completely unplayable for everyone as soon as support ends. The legality of this practice is untested worldwide, and many governments do not have clear laws regarding these actions. It is our goal to have authorities examine this behavior and hopefully end it, as it is an assault on both consumer rights and preservation of media.
StopKillingGames.com
Why now? Well, Ubisoft recently killed a popular videogame called The Crew by taking down the servers that support the game. Without these servers, the game is completely useless. France and many other European countries have strong consumer protection laws which, in theory, should prevent companies from pulling stunts like this, but this particular situation has never been tested in court. Besides this, the group are also petitioning governments around the world, including France (where Ubisoft is based), Germany, Canada, the UK, the US, Australia, and Brazil, and also options for anywhere else in the EU/world.
If you’re a gamer, and especially if you play video games which use online components, it’s definitely worth reading through their website. The FAQ section in particular answers a lot of questions. In any case, we wish them luck as the preservation of media is a very important topic!
[Thanks to Jori for the tip!]
8 thoughts on “Video Game Preservation – Stop Killing Games!”
I mean, this is just licensed software, and revoking licenses is a well tested thing. “Sold as goods” isn’t legal nomenclature and just nonsense.
Don’t think so. If they pull the servers, you still have a licence and can run it – or have the goods and can run them – it just doesn’t do anything useful.
And that’s why they’re taking it to legislatures, who make laws. Their request makes colloquial sense, why not write laws to reflect that? This kind of action is exactly what legislatures are, in theory, for.
Being sold only a license is a US-centric idea, and the law doesn’t quite work the same in the EU and many other parts of the world.
It’s good to see some attention being brought to customer rights. Unfortunately game publishers are still able to get away with a lot of abusive behavior. A vast majority of recent games have microtransactions, preorder bonuses, anticheat rootkits, and region locking. Despite all of this and more, hardcore fans and game journalists just make excuses about how the current situation is acceptable.
Yup, take away anticheat and people will start playing fair.
is The Crew really a great example of this? it was always online only, lived a healthy 10 years, and was only killed after a SECOND expansion was released
But still had 12 million active players from what I’m reading. It’s a good opportunity precisely because Ubisoft is a French company and therefore subject to EU law.
