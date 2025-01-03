Hackaday Podcast Episode 302: Scroll Wheels, Ball Screws, And A New Year For USB-C

After a bit too much eggnog, Elliot Williams and Al Williams got together to see what Hackaday had been up to over the holiday. Turns out, quite a bit. There was a lot to cover, but the big surprise was the “What’s that Sound” competition. Do you know who had the correct answer from the last show? No one! So they guys did the right thing and drew from all the entrants for a coveted Hackaday Podcast T-shirt.

Back to the hacks, you’ll hear about USB-C and the EU, what to do when the Kickstarter product you had your heart set on doesn’t deliver, and a very strange way to hack some power grids wirelessly.

If you are interested in physics cameras, modifying off-the-shelf gear, or a fresh approach to color 3D printing, they’ll talk about that, too. Finally, you can find out what Tom Nardi thought of Hackaday in the year past, and if your next ocean voyage will have to stop for a charge.

Download the MP3 full of optimism for 2025 resolutions.

Episode 302 Show Notes:

Congrats to [Henré Botha] for winning the dice roll. We’ll have to do whale sounds someday! 52-hertz whale – Wikipedia



