There’s an old joke: What do you get someone who has everything? A place to put it. For hackers like [Christian], everything is a hoard of priceless electronic components. His solution is using small zipper bags, either regular plastic or anti-static. These attach using hook and loop fastener to plastic binder sheets which then live in a binder. Combined with some custom printed labels and a few other tricks, it makes for a nice system, as you can see in the video below.
Honestly, we’ve done something similar before, using a binder with little pockets, but the bag and custom labels beat our system. He even has QR codes on some of them to locate data sheets easily. Seems like a barcode for inventory management might have been good, too.
Some advice from us. If you are just starting out, this might seem like overkill. But if you start out doing something — this or something else — then ten years from now, you won’t have to be like us and think, “I’d get everything organized, but it is going to take months to work through what I already have…” That usually makes it a project you never really get started with. Develop good habits early!
Even if you don’t want to store your components this way, his binder hacks probably work for lots of other things, too. It isn’t as flashy as some systems we’ve seen, but it is very practical. If only you didn’t have to turn the pages in the binder yourself.
6 thoughts on “Organizing Components, The Easy Way”
The best thing for through hole resistors is plastic test tubes in a rack. I remove them from the tape and store them in the tubes and they are ready to go. A tube will hold about 25 resistors or so. 1 value per tube.
The whole setup for like 48 tubes and a rack is 10 bucks or so on Amazon. I think I saw the tip on here years ago.
I have to admit, I do store my small components in ziplocs like that. But it is a horrible solution. It takes so much time to retrieve the baggie, two hands to open it, then fiddly work to re-close it and put it away. It’s an annoyance and an impediment to smooth workflow. But it does let you pack a lot of components in not a lot of space, and still have them locate-able.
So I have the wall-of-drawers for many parts that don’t suit baggie storage (too big, too few, too frequently used), and the filing totes full of (not so pretty) indexed baggies for the high-quantity, low-value, infrequently-retrieved parts.
This is an interesting solution, and it may well work for the creator. It does feel like a lot of work, more work than it’ll ever pay back for most people. It’s great to watch a few of these now and then. Be inspired by them, and read the comments for more tips and tricks. However, you should always adapt them to your needs.
I’ve let myself talk into many storage solutions, which just didn’t work for the specific work I do. For example, A friend uses specific boxes, and I’ve purchased them as well. I’m cleaning and just found five which are labeled ‘elec misc’, which is far from ideal. It’s fine to throw out the content and sort them, or throw it out completely, as I’ve not used many of the parts in a decade.
I love this. I think that the labels for components could be automated by lookups to part libraries. Then you could flip through label templates based on your prefs and merge them into your doc for printing? It would also lend itself to various label printing formats. One-liners, Bin stickers and envelope labels would just be different templates.
You’ve inspired me! Thanks!
I like the concept, but it seems like a lot of work for little gain. Myself, I just buy those parts bins with the nice little sliding drawers to keep my parts in. They hold a lot, and if you have a few of them, you can store almost all of your home lab’s items for easy reach. Some even fasten to the wall. I have some 48 drawer units and they are great. I have one for resistors, one for caps, one for ICs and one for miscellaneous stuff. Bigger stuff I keep in boxes.
I have been thinking of 3D printing some tall flat trays in a frame to hold some of the larger stuff. I think I will have to design them though. I can’t find anything I want on the 3D printing sites.
Storage is key for any workshop, you just have to find something that works for you comfortably and suits your building style. Don’t forget to label. :D
I kept an old cuecat around for eventual use with a barcode system. I’m guessing it won’t read QR codes, although I also haven’t checked into it. It’s not going to help my hoarding tendency if it becomes part of a valuable system…
