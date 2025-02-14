Fair warning: watching this hybrid manufacturing method for gear teeth may result in an uncontrollable urge to buy a fiber laser cutter. Hackaday isn’t responsible for any financial difficulties that may result.
With that out of the way, this is an interesting look into how traditional machining and desktop manufacturing methods can combine to make parts easier than either method alone. The part that [Paul] is trying to make is called a Hirth coupling, a term that you might not be familiar with (we weren’t) but you’ve likely seen and used. They’re essentially flat surfaces with gear teeth cut into them allowing the two halves of the coupling to nest together and lock firmly in a variety of relative radial positions. They’re commonly used on camera gear like tripods for adjustable control handles and tilt heads, in which case they’re called rosettes.
To make his rosettes, [Paul] started with a block of aluminum on the lathe, where the basic cylindrical shape of the coupling was created. At this point, forming the teeth in the face of each coupling half with traditional machining methods would have been tricky, either using a dividing head on a milling machine or letting a CNC mill have at it. Instead, he fixtured each half of the coupling to the bed of his 100 W fiber laser cutter to cut the teeth. The resulting teeth would probably not be suitable for power transmission; the surface finish was a bit rough, and the tooth gullet was a little too rounded. But for a rosette, this was perfectly acceptable, and probably a lot faster to produce than the alternative.
In case you’re curious as to what [Paul] needs these joints for, it’s a tablet stand for his exercise machine. Sound familiar? That’s because we recently covered his attempts to beef up 3D prints with a metal endoskeleton for the same project.
Thanks to [Ziggi] for the tip.
3 thoughts on “Lathe And Laser Team Up To Make Cutting Gear Teeth Easier”
Hirth couplings (joints) are indeed a quite nice invention. Probably patented once (just like the generic “crank shaft”, but long expired. And many people have seen these without knowing their name. These wavy lines appear on lots of objects. They find applications from bicycle cranks and lamp posts to very accurate. The best I know is in the Newbould model 202 spinning fixture (patent 3846912 from 1976) This fixture uses 3 stacked hirth couplings to sat angles very accurately. There are also some CNC machines with 3+2 axis which use a dual hirth joint to (automatically) set the angle of the main spindle to some known angle.
It’s nice to see this article about 3D (2 1/2D) laser etching. I guess it’s quite difficult to set the depth per layer, (and with that the slope of these teeth)
Which reminds me: Yesterday I bumped into a kickstarter for a laser welding aparatus. Nice piece of equipment, but also a bit scary, like “laser rifle, 40 watts range” (Heavy Arnold voice, leather jacket and sun glasses). And this thing is 700W laser output, and quite well focused.
https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/16159264/xlaser-the-ultimate-4-in-1-laser-welding-revolution
But for the Hirth joint. The one in the video is not properly made. It looks like he etched parallel V grooves in each of the halves. In a proper Hirth joint, all the lines must form pie charts, and come together in the center of the circle. It’s quite easy to find some papers with the math involved for Hirth joints.
That laser seems dangerous, it should be banned showing here.
man those teeth look like garbage…but, like it says, good enough for this purpose. i can sure imagine why you wouldn’t want to print that out of plastic. but then he whips out some sort of felt/rubber washer, and puts it between the two rings of teeth. i don’t think that would have occurred to me, but that’s what i would do…and with that washer there, for moderate loads, i’d be pretty confident to grip it with the kind of texture i can reliably print in plastic too.
so i learned something i’ll probably actually use thanks :)
