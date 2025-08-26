There are few computing collapses more spectacular than the downfall of Commodore, but its rise as a home computer powerhouse in the early 80s was equally impressive. Driven initially by the VIC-20, this was the first home computer model to sell over a million units thanks to its low cost and accessibility for people outside of niche markets and hobbyist communities.
The VIC-20 would quickly be eclipsed by the much more famous Commodore 64, but for those still using these older machines there are a few tweaks to give it some extra functionality it was never originally designed for like this build which gives it an ISA bus.
To begin adapting the VIC-20 to the ISA standard, [Lee] built a fixed interrupt line handled with a simple transistor circuit. From there he started mapping memory and timing signals. The first attempt to find a portion of memory to use failed as it wasn’t as unused as he had thought, but eventually he settled on using the I/O area instead although still had to solve some problems with quirky ISA timing. There’s also a programmable logic chip which was needed to generate three additional signals for proper communication.
After solving some other issues around interrupts [Lee] was finally able to get the ISA bus working, specifically so he could add a 3Com networking card and get his VIC-20 on his LAN. Although the ISA bus has since gone out of fashion on modern computers, if you still have a computer with one (or build one onto your VIC-20), it is a surprisingly versatile expansion port.
Thanks to [Stephen] for the tip!
One thought on “VIC-20 Gets ISA Slot, Networking”
Not the craziest thing I’ve ever seen. Someone once gave one to an arduino.
To explain, basically there’s a lot that an ISA slot and an IDE port have in common. Someone misused a chip intended to add an ISA slot to an I2C-based SMBUS to add an IDE port to an arduino over I2C, since it basically let you directly set all the pin states and port values. They then wrapped that up to create a fake SD card object connected to a fake SPI bus that they could hand to the arduino SD card library, because apparently that library and it’s mish-mashed API was worth using rather than grab a standalone FAT library? All to attach a CF card to an arduino.
