Making A Cardboard Airplane Wing

Ideally, an aircraft would be made of something reasonably strong, light, and weather resistant. Cardboard, is none of those things. But that did not stop [PeterSripol] from building an ultralight wing out of cardboard.

Firstly, he wanted to figure out the strongest orientation of the cardboard flutes for the wing spars. He decided on a mix of horizontal and vertical flutes for the wing spar, with the horizontal flutes resisting vertical deformations and the vertical flutes resisting chord wise deformations.

The main spar is made up of two long strips of these cardboard pieces, glued together with a single sheet of cardboard on the top and bottom to create a structural beam. Unfortunately, the glue had not fully dried on one of the sheets before making the spar resulting in the final spar warping. Fortunately, the first wing was always intended to be tested to destruction. The wing’s ribs are made of laser cut cardboard, with doublers on the inside providing greater surface area for hot glue and a stronger rib.

Testing revealed the aft wing spar failed around 200 lbs, approximately equivalent to a 2G wing loading with a fully weighted aircraft. Since the aft wing spar broke, for the final production wings, that spar was reinforced with an separate piece of cardboard positioned perpendicular to the spar creating more of an I beam shape.

After the lessons learned from the cardboard flute orientation tests and the first wing destruction, the two wings for the final ultralight could be built. Minor changes were made from the prototype wing. After testing one wing to 150 pounds of loading, they were skinned in butcher paper to match the esthetic of cardboard. The wings came out weighing 21.8 lbs, more then ideal, but certainly workable for a single flight ultralight aircraft.

The wings came out weighing 21.8 lbs, more then ideal, but certainly workable for a single flight ultralight aircraft.