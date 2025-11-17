Keebin’ With Kristina: The One With The Cipher-Capable Typewriter

I must confess that my mouth froze in an O when I saw [Jeff]’s Typeframe PX-88 Portable Computing System, and I continue to stare in slack-jawed wonder as I find the words to share it with you. Let me give it a shot.

[Jeff] tells us that he designed Typeframe for his spouse to use as a writer deck. That’s good spousing, if you ask me. Amazingly, this is [Jeff]’s first project of this type and scope, and somehow it’s an elegant, yet easy build that’s quite well documented to boot. Whatever Typeframe’s design may borrow, it seems to give back in spades.

Use Typeframe for what you will — cyberdeck, writer deck, travel PC — this baby can handle whatever you throw at it. And of course, it’s open source from front to back.

This Raspberry Pi 4B-based productivity machine has all sorts of neat features. The touch screen flips upward at an angle, so you don’t have to hunch over it or carry a mouse around. Want to sit back a bit while you work? The aesthetically spot-on keyboard is detachable. Yeah.

If that’s not enough to get you interested, Typeframe is designed for simple construction with minimal soldering, and the sliding panels make maintenance a breeze.

A little more about that keyboard — this is Keebin’, after all. It’s an MK Point 65, which boasts hot-swap sockets under those DSA Dolch keycaps. See? Minimal soldering. In fact, the only things you have to solder to make the Typeframe your own are the power switch and the status light. Incredible.

Decktility Goes Where You Go

Need something even more portable than the Typeframe? Something that might even fit in your cargo pocket? Decktility could be your answer. You’re gonna have to use your thumbs to type on this one, but that’s the price you pay for ultra portability.

Built back in 2023, [Ken Van Hoeylandt] combined the Raspberry Pi CM4 with the BigTreeTech Raspberry Pad 5, and “spent many hours developing a case” that fits perfectly. The idea was to push the limits of a Pi-based handheld without it melting down.

The tricky part about using your thumbs is that the experience can be somewhat lacking. But the Bluetooth keyboard [Ken] used actually looks pretty good, and I say this based on this close-up from GitHub. The keys look responsive and the caps aren’t too shallow.

One of the design challenges centered around the batteries — 18650s, because as [Ken] says, flat Li-Pos get spicy when they short-circuit. Both the 18650s and the screen are somewhat heavy, so everything is balanced with the batteries acting somewhat as handles.

This is a great project, and it seems as though [Ken] learned a lot in the process. Be sure to check out the build log for all the gory details.

The Centerfold: Party Like It’s Nineteen Nine-T9

Yeah, I know, not your conventional centerfold. The cuteness factor of this 12-key macropad got me, as did the terrazzo party background. But there’s slightly more to [Joe Scotto]’s latest build than meets the eye.

Rather than using predictive typing, the ScottoT9 uses QMK tap dance, wherein a single key can do ‘3, 5, or 100 different things’ depending on how many times you hit it in quick succession. [Joe] reports that it’s surprisingly easy get up to speed on the thing.

This RP2040 Pro Micro-based build is completely open source, including those lovely keycaps. But if you want them to look this good, you may want to just buy some.

Do you rock a sweet set of peripherals on a screamin’ desk pad? Send me a picture along with your handle and all the gory details, and you could be featured here!

Historical Clackers: the Diskret Code Typewriter

The Diskret (discreet) code typewriter from 1899 is a stunning German beauty of an index typewriter, far removed from the neon-accented see-through plastic label-maker from the late 80s that I often use.

Yet they are of the same spirit: choose a letter with some pointing device, imprint it with some lever action, and repeat.

Stark aesthetic differences aside, the Diskret does far more than my newfangled index typewriter. Designed with two concentric rings, the inner ring can be spun to allow the user to type in code.

For normal typewritering, the typist chose a letter from the outer ring of characters with a lever, which turned the typewheel mounted behind it. Then they would press down to print, and the carriage would advance by one character width to get ready for the next impression.

To use the Diskret as a cipher machine, the typist would spin the inner ring to create a false index, generating a coded letter. The recipient would have to have a Diskret in the same position in order to read the message. Yes, it’s basic, but it was one of the first code typewriters.

Most of this beautiful machine’s metal components were engraved with Jugendstil, or German Art Nouveau embellishments. It came mounted to a thick wood base, and featured a top with handle. A Diskret cost 75 marks, and, at the time, one mark equaled about $4. So, not exactly cheap, but it’s two typewriters in one.

Finally, Will Gen Alpha Cancel Keyboards Altogether?

No, of course not. But a study by the London School of Economics seems to think that the office drones of 2030 or so will skirt future first-draft keyboard use with AI voice typing tools, like everyday, all the time. And yeah, but they’ll have to use a keyboard to edit. Or, get this — they’ll just send voice notes to their bosses all the time. You know, good old unsearchable audio files that will be a pain to sift through later. Sure.

Did I mention that the study was done in collusion with Jabra, an audio-video technology company? They make highfalutin’ headsets and such. Ahem.

Now, I have a little secret — Y.T. has used powerful (and not-so-powerful) dictation tools here and there, especially after the surgery, and I could swear I’ve heard others talk-typing around the Hackaday Dungeon, although I can’t be sure. But I really like the act of typing, especially now that it doesn’t cause me intense, weird pain.

If I may cherry-pick a quote from the Fortune article, I choose this one: “speaking replaces typing because it matches how we think: fast, iterative, conversational.” I say all of that depends on your level of written wit, something that gets refined throughout the course of one’s life by, you know, writing or typing, and then reading, editing, removing, replacing, and so forth until it appears flowy and conversational.

And no, I didn’t speak-type a bit of this column. I missed typing on my Kinesis Advantage too much. See you next week-ish.

Got a hot tip that has like, anything to do with keyboards? Help me out by sending in a link or two. Don’t want all the Hackaday scribes to see it? Feel free to email me directly.