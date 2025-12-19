Hackaday Podcast Episode 350: Damnation For Spreadsheets, Praise For Haiku, And Admiration For The Hacks In Between

This week’s Hackaday Podcast sees Elliot Williams joined by Jenny List for an all-European take on the week, and have we got some hacks for you!

In the news this week is NASA’s Maven Mars Orbiter, which may sadly have been lost. A sad day for study of the red planet, but at the same time a chance to look back at what has been a long and successful mission.

In the hacks of the week, we have a lo-fi camera, a very refined Commodore 64 laptop, and a MIDI slapophone to entertain you, as well as taking a detailed look at neutrino detectors. Then CYMK printing with laser cut stencils draws our attention, as well as the arrival of stable GPIB support for Linux. Finally both staffers let loose; Elliot with an epic rant about spreadsheets, and Jenny enthusiastically describing the Haiku operating system.

Check out the links below if you want to follow along, and as always, tell us what you think about this episode in the comments!

Episode 349 Show Notes:

News:

What’s that Sound?

Congratulations to [kenbob] for guessing the spinning down washing machine. Everyone else tune in next year for your shot at the first sound of 2026.

Interesting Hacks of the Week:

Quick Hacks:

Can’t Miss Articles: