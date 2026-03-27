Laser Welding is apparently the new hotness, in part because these sci-fi rayguns masquerading as tools are really cool. They cut! They weld! They Julienne Fry! Well, maybe not that last one. In any case, perhaps feeling the need to cancel out that coolness as quickly as he possibly could, YouTuber [Wesley Treat] decided to make a giant version of his own head.
[Wesely] had previously been 3D scanned as part of the maker scans project, which you can find over on Printables. Those of you who really hate YouTubers, take note: finally you have something to take your frustrations out on. [Wesely] takes that model into Blender to decimate and decapitate– fans of the band Tyr may wonder if the model questioned his sword–before feeding that head through an online papercraft tool called PaperMaker to generate cut files for his CNC. There are also a lot of welding montages interspersed there as he practices with the new tool. [Wesely] did first try out his new raygun on steel in a previous video, but even knowing that, he makes the learning curve on these lasers look quite scalable.
While we’re not likely to follow in [Wesely]’s footsteps and create our own low-poly Zardoz– Zardozes? Zardii?– using a papercraft toolchain and CNC equipment with sheet aluminum is absolutely a great idea worth stealing. It’s very similar to what another hacker did with PCBs— though that project was perhaps more reasonable in scale and ego.
We are no strangers to papercrafts that use actual paper here, either, having featured everything from model retrocomputers to fully-mobile strandbeasts.
3 thoughts on “Laser Welding Helps YouTuber Get Ahead With Aluminum Sheet”
This could be used to build stealthy engine and wheelwell bays inside composite airframes that are somewhat transparent. No reason for the whole airframe to be ugly.
Put Thud intakes on the old v tail Lear Fan.
I’ve been considering purchasing one of these for the past couple of days.
Online there’s considerable disagreement as to the quality of these systems, it’s apparently hit-or-miss whether the systems will work when delivered, and hit-or-miss whether the customer service is any good.
Lots of people simply gush over the systems, it allows people to make perfect welds from the getgo, cuts through fairly thick materials (including titanium), and can remove rust before the weld, and clean up the castoff after the weld.
Lots of other people claim the units arrive damaged, and service is abysmal. If it works out of the box you’ll probably have a good experience, if there’s any problem then expect a 3-month long fight and be prepared to get your CC company involved.
Having just finished a battle with customer service from a Chinese laser company, I’m a little hesitant to pull the trigger on the purchase. They will fight you every step of the way, and use every tactic to delay service and wear down your resolve.
So… anyone thinking of getting one of these, take care to research what the service and support will be like. From actual users (on reddit, for example) and not from the company website.
It’s definitely true that you can hit bad snags with customs and navigating foreign companies. That said, I have also had really good experiences. I’ve had cases where stuff came before it was expected, with extra samples, etc. and of course the wtf where is my stuff.
The general rule of thumb is, expect no customer service. Hate to say it, but in most situations the best case scenario you’ll get garbled up emails.
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