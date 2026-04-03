Making A Vintage Allen Scythe Electric

The Allen Scythe is one of those fantastic pieces of vintage agricultural machinery which would never be allowed to be manufactured today for health and safety reasons. It’s a two-wheel walk-behind device with a frightening reciprocating cutter bar which makes short work of almost anything. It’s the perfect tool for the roughest of brush clearance, but it demands respect. [Way Out West Workshop Stuff] has one, and is replacing the vintage Villiers two-stroke engine with an electric motor.

The conversion is straightforward enough, the Villiers crankshaft being replaced with a straight-through axle that can be driven by the motor. We particularly like the use of a cable tie as a splash lubricator. The shaft is turned to accept the Villiers’ bearings, the gear to drive the Allen, and a chain sprocket where the cord start would go on the engine. A mounting plate puts the motor above, a chain is fitted, and it’s ready to go once a hefty battery pack has been installed.

There are two videos below the break, showing construction, and finally the machine in action. The electric Allen is every bit as useful as the original, without the noise and vibration. Villiers motors can be temperamental, so we’d view it as an upgrade worth having.