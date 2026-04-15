Don’t Trust Password Managers? HIPPO May Be The Answer!

The modern web is a major pain to use without a password manager app. However, using such a service requires you to entrust your precious secrets to a third party. They could also be compromised, then you really are in trouble. You could manage passwords with local software or even a notebook, but that adds cognitive load. You could use the same password across multiple sites to reduce the load, but that would be unwise. Now, however, with the HIPPO system, there is another way.
HIPPO is implemented as a browser extension paired with a central server. The idea is not to store any password anywhere, but to compute them on the fly from a set of secrets. One secret at the server end, and one the user supplies as a passphrase. This works via an oblivious pseudorandom function (OPRF) protocol. Details from the linked site are sparse, but we think we’ve figured it out from other sources.
First, the user-supplied master password is hashed with the site identifier (i.e., the domain), blinded with a random number, and then processed using an OPRF, likely built on an elliptic-curve cryptographic scheme. This ensures the server never receives the raw password. Next, the server applies its own secret key via a Pseudorandom Function (PRF) and sends it back to the client. Obviously, its private key is also never sent raw. Next, the client removes the blinding factor (using the same random number it used when sending) from the original key, producing a site-specific high-entropy secret value that the extension passes to a Key Derivation Function (KDF), which formats it into a suitable form for use as a password. Finally, the extension auto-fills the password into the website form, ready to send to the site you want to access. This password is still unique per site and deterministic, which is how this whole scheme can replace a password database. Neat stuff!
This advantage to this whole scheme means there’s no vault to compromise, no storage requirements, and it generates a strong password for each unique site, meaning no password reuse and a low chance of brute-force cracking. The obvious flaw is that it creates a single point of failure (the HIPPO service) and shifts the risk of compromise from vault cracking the master password, infiltrating the server, or compromising its secret key. It’s an interesting idea for sure, but it doesn’t directly manage 2FA, which is a layer you’d want adding on top to ensure adequate security overall, and of course, it’s not a real, live service yet, but when (or if) it becomes one, we’ll be sure to report back.
Confused by all this? Why not dig into this article first? Or maybe you fancy a DIYable hardware solution?
4 thoughts on “Don’t Trust Password Managers? HIPPO May Be The Answer!”
I’m surprised most people don’t use the method my son suggested to me for keeping passwords: A mental algorithm that seems random but can be easily recreated from memory.
It’s very simple. You develop an algorithm that you can do in your head that incorporates the site’s name and some other info. This technique generates a unique password for each site, but you don’t have to remember the password; just remember the method you used to to create the password. As a bonus, the generated password can be lengthy and have seemingly random letters and numbers. The only drawback is you still have to manually enter a bunch of otherwise random characters when you enter your password.
When developing your own personal algorithm, you can use song lyrics, bible verses, sports team names, or anything that you are likely to remember. I started doing this several years ago, and I rarely have a problem logging on to rarely used sites now.
So, for example: Here’s an algorithm based on the the song “Lucy in the sky with diamonds” and Babe Ruth’s lifetime batting average. But I replace the word “sky” with 3 capital letters from the site’s name. So my password on Hack-a-Day is “LitHACwd.342”
That’s not an algorithm.
It’s just a fixed universal password (constructed however you like) plus a site/service specific addition somewhere in there.
It’s quite common. I read about it probably >10 years ago in a computer magazine.
some variants, like placing the site specific addition “dynamically” (position derived from the addition) may be called an algorithm but to me that’s a stretch.
So, we’re back to one password for everything? I think I know where this is going…
Feels like an ad.
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)