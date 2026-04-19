If you put a bunch of computers in charge of your house, it’s generally desirable to ensure their up-time is as close to 100% as possible. An uninterruptible power supply can help in this regard. To that end, that’s why [Bill Collis] whipped one up for his Home Assistant setup.
[Bill]’s UPS is charged with one job—keeping the Home Assistant Green hub and an Xfinity XB7 cable modem online when the grid goes dark. The construction is relatively straightforward. When the grid is up, everything is powered via a Mean Well AC-DC 12 V power supply, while the power is also used to charge a 12.8 V 10 Ah lithium iron phosphate battery pack. When the grid goes out, the system switches over to running the attached hardware on pure battery power. A Victron BatteryProtect is used to automatically disconnect the load if the battery voltage drops too low. Meanwhile, a Shelly Plus Uni module is used to monitor battery voltage and system status, integrated right into Home Assistant itself.
If you want to keep the basics of your smart home going at all times, something like this is a pretty simple way to go. We’ve featured some other great UPS builds in the past, too. If you’re whipping up your own hardware to keep your home or lab alive in the dark of night, don’t hesitate to notify the tipsline.
8 thoughts on “DIY UPS Keeps Home Assistant Running”
Did anybody ever build an ups using multiple powerbanks ?
Meanwhile, my slightly extended (with a power bank) picoPSU 😅
I made my old laptop a home server. It has a 2TB drive, and 16GB of RAM, and I run HomeAssistant, a SMB file server, Syncthing and a 7B LLM on it. If you have an old laptop, better to use that as a home server than messing around with a UPS or battery
I have made a DIY UPS for my raspi zero 2W server though, with a 4Ahr lithium cell. It has auto switchover and its incredibly robust, despite being made from a TP4056 module, a boost converter and a single AO3401 FET. It can charge the cell while also powering the board (battery is disconnected, in such a case). Whenever power goes away, it immediately uses the cell to make 5V
The battery pack in my laptop became swollen so I just switched to a sbc solution and gave up on ups.
you can buy 12V UPSs for less than the cost of the wagos used in this project. you can get them “straight to mains” with uninterruptible 12V output, or as PCBs with USB-C input and 5-9-12V outputs (these cost 99 cents on Ali)
one really needs to choose battles properly and hacking something together for $100+ providing no real benefit over a $20 solution is just silly.
I wonder what that “Xfinity XB7 cable modem” connects to when “mains goes out”. Cable distribution involves active amplification systems on the streets or in the basements. When “mains goes out” typically the whole street or suburb is affected. So your modem probably can not connect to anything.
You might get luckier with GPON Fiber or “Internet via Mobile” (UMTS, 3G, LTE, HSDPA, 4G, 5G, whatever it is called these days)
Yes, GPON works through outages because that P means that the last-mile network is passive. And for $30 or so you can buy a little DC UPS with a few 18650s in it that keeps your ONT (modern) and router running for about 6 hours.
I need to come up with a bingo card for comments when articles like these pop up.
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