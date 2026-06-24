As announced by [André] on Bluesky, next month the much loved Rpilocator.com website will cease displaying the stock status and pricing of Raspberry Pi computers from various online retailers.
One of the main reasons is that the indexing bot used by the site has been blocked by most shopping sites. It’s not clear whether this blocking is on purpose or just another consequence of website owners protecting themselves from the onslaught of obnoxious ‘AI’ scraping bots. But in any event, the effort of finding workarounds that may only work for a few days or weeks was becoming too much.
According to [André] there are still about 11,000 users of the site each month, which even when accounting for the human-bot ratio is still a sizable number of visitors who’ll now have to get their fix somewhere else. He also indicates that he receives numerous emails from presumably real people about the site to point out small issues they have noticed.
Although the site may still be back in the future, it’s also important to recognize how much the single-board computer landscape and raison d’être for this tracking site have shifted since the 2020s Chip Crisis days. Currently it’s less about finding where these boards are in stock, and more about taking the hits to one’s wallet as memory prices continue to spiral out of control. Making what were once fun, cheap little hobby boards into luxury items that cut into your rent-food-and-gas budget.
3 thoughts on “Raspberry Pi Locator Website To Shut Down In July”
I feel like irrelevant is a bad term, but as one of their biggest supporters, their SBCs have become largely irrelevant to me. Nearly anything they do, there’s a better way to do it now. A lot of this comes from them driving up the price trying to do more.
a $35 sbc that keeps getting a little better every few years, cool. Obviously that’s not the world we live in. Proxmox is a better choice for me for all the server-y things. Mini pcs are the better (and often cheaper) choice for the standalone things. By the time you factor in the PSU and Case that comes with the mini pc and real HDMI ports, they’re almost always a better choice.
Yep. I was a huge Pi fan, had every single version from 1-4, including all the 0’s and A models. The Pi 4 was a tough pill to swallow, and I couldn’t stomach a Pi 5 especially since they got rid of hw decoding.
Pi prioritizing business over hobbyists during COVID was also an irritation.
Thats not to say I don’t like the results though. I did buy a Uconsole years back which was $230 including the CM4. Reasonable for the kit/CM4/ and the formfactor. Likewise I did also back the Cardputer Zero using the CM0 more recently. Outside of specialized kits making use of the Pi’s I don’t see myself buying a plain one anymore
The Pi shop usually has stock of everything (and sometimes on special offer too).
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