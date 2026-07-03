Settling The Debate On Soldered Versus Crimped High-Current Connectors

For some reason there’s heated debate around the topic of whether high current carrying wiring ought to use crimped or soldered connections, even though the industry standard is to crimp everything. As a practical demonstration of why this is the case, [Will Prowse] set up a test involving a rig capable of dispensing a few hundred amps through both a crimped and a soldered copper cable.

Prior to making things go spicy, [Will] made sure to check the resistance of the two cables, noting that the soldered version had significantly lower resistance than the crimped connectors. This could be one metric that proponents of soldered connectors can point to as a benefit.

Of course, the main benefit of crimping is that you create a cold weld if crimped properly, which is a sold-state welding process that effectively blends two metal surfaces together. This is also why wire wrap is generally considered to be so very reliable, as it creates a gas-free, solid connection that does not rely on a softer, dissimilar material like solder to hold things together. Of note here is also that the cold weld process tends to continue for a while, so this kind of connection is likely to get better over time.

In the subsequent testing this difference is demonstrated quite well, especially when both cables are subjected to the sort of mechanical abuse that would be expected in an installation, such as vibrations and direct impacts. Here the soldered connections quickly begin to fail, resulting in one soldered connector even unsoldering itself due to heat development. Ultimately cold welding is simply superior over relying on a flimsy and capricious interface of intermetallic compounds.