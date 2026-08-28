This Library Needs To Be At Least… Three Times Bigger

Many of us have noted a tremendous price increase in many computer components for some mysterious reason. Whatever this cause is will be debated among the various modern philosophers and Diogeneses, but regardless of cause we all still have to live in this world and make do. That turns us towards getting maximum value from the things we already have rather than trying to go out and buy more computer components right now, like [svofski] using his vast swath of existing microSD cards to build an SD card library.

The library is based around a tiny robotic arm that can physically grip the cards and move them in and out of a reader. The first iteration of the arm involved rotating the two pincers, but this turned out to be overly complicated and [svofski] eventually settled on a design resembling a rack and pinion that slides the two pincers together instead. With the gripper sorted out, it’s placed in system called T-bot arrangement, similar to coreXY kinematics, that lets it pick and place among 12 microSD card slots.

Many of the parts in this build were directly from or inspired by 3D printers, making it relatively simple with so many parts available. [svofski] didn’t build it for a specific use case, though; mostly it was constructed out of fascination for robotic tape changers which perform a similar function. But for anyone who actually needs to duplicate a large number of SD cards, or other types of removable media, this could prove to be a fairly handy robot.