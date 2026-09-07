How To Talk To A Machine Without Anthropomorphising It

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LLMs remain a divisive topic in these times. Perhaps we all know someone who’s become over-infatuated with their new robotic friend, or who believes it has made them a genius. [Emily M. Bender] and [Nanna Inie] have written about how people anthropomorphise the LLMs they interact with, and suggested some language tips to avoid that. It’s a couple of months old, but we think Hackaday readers will find it interesting.

Their analysis is interesting, because it looks at the way people talk about LLMs and highlights the unconscious anthropomorphism. The LLM is a piece of software not a person, so why does it “recognise” when it does “speech recognition”, for example. They suggest “automatic transcription” instead. Even “hallucination” implies cognisance that evidently isn’t there. They admit that their suggestion of “undesirable output” isn’t entirely appropriate. They’re on safer ground with “input” and “output” instead of “prompt” and “response”.

Whatever your views on them, it’s evident that LLM usage will be a feature of the world for the forseeable future. The language surrounding them is however capable of evolving, and maybe some of the suggestions here are worth taking note of.

Grappling with our new electronic overlords? Have a look at our AI for Skeptics series.

14 thoughts on “How To Talk To A Machine Without Anthropomorphising It

    1. I like applying existentialist and ontological philosophy on the LLM. First gets very annoyed by the suggestion that its being is in any way similar to humans, but if you use functionalist arguments (“Walks like a duck, talks like a duck…”) and generalize to the system level rather than argue each instance of an LLM is like a person, apply some genealogical points about human cultural evolution, it slowly begins to agree that it might have a subjective existence…

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      1. The “it”ness seems a fallacy to me. Each output is formatted and tonalized by the input, therefore any mention of subject y will include y-adjacent language following it. This is self leading, you essentially had a nice echo chamber conversation with yourself reaffirming whatever subject you presented to the model.

        Anthropomorphizing the model is the fallacy.

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        1. Yes, that was the point of the exercise.

          The argument itself depends on expanding the concept of the “model” into a sort of meta-system that exists outside of the LLM instance. It’s mental gymnastics, but it can eventually lead to the LLM saying that it thinks.

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          1. Or more to the point, the models are trained very well to resist the idea of anthropomorphizing them these days, so it’s interesting to see where the cracks appear – other than outright commanding them to pretend.

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  4. One major downside to LLM use. Ive noticed narcissistic people tend to rely on models for guidance in life. The models contextualize the output in response to the inputs style of writing, thereby seemingly validating nearly anything the user inputs. This is dangerous imo

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    1. Have you noticed how very successful people tend to slowly surround themselves with yes-men; people stop telling them no and just find a way to make it a yes.

      LLMs are effectively yes-men if used incorrectly; they’ll affirm you right off the end of a dock.

      I try to keep that in mind while bouncing concepts off them. I also use it to find ways to challenge the positive result context. “How do I verify the success outcome”, structured correctly it can highlight when it’s going to lead you down a dark alley with less chance of success.

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  5. AI is trained on human to human interactions and communicates using a language created specifically for this purpose. As such it is only natural that many of the descriptive terms we use imply or assume the humanity of the subject. Notice that this is true when humans describe almost any inanimate object, not just AI. Eg. “My gun doesn’t like that ammo”. I don’t see any reason to obsess over this. Sounds like more they/them pronoun nonsense to me.

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  6. Waiting for someone to come up with a rude/sarcastic LLM! Will be much more “natural language” if the internet that they are supposedly trained on is anything to go by.

    They all seem so dry and humorless at the moment from what I’ve seen.

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