In this case, we mean “big pockets” quite literally — it wouldn’t cost much to print all the parts for [Nerd3D]’s 3D-printed pocket watch, but at the size of an extra-large apple, you’re going to need 2000s-era baggy cargo shorts to carry it. Those are back in style, right?

If not, they should be, if only for this project. The whole thing is a skeleton design, with crystal-clear resin prints from [Nerd3D]’s sponsor making up the shell so you can see the beautiful action in motion. We can’t help but wonder whether switching from FDM to resin for the remainder of the watch would let the design shrink for easier pocket-ability, but then he’d need to find a resin that could work as a torsion spring, which might prove difficult. [Nerd3D]’s choice of FDM printing, well proven in the clock world for over a decade now, is thus eminently practical — even if it means he does need deep pockets.

We particularly like the glow-in-the-dark filament used on the skeleton dial, and can hardly complain that he’s using a metal spring in the power reserve, as that, too, is eminently practical. Watches are for more than just winding, after all. Printing plastic springs isn’t easy, as we’ve seen before, and while he’s hardly the first to use one in a clock, we were glad to see he still incorporated one in the design. Really, the only thing we can’t praise is that he hasn’t shared the design files yet, because who doesn’t want a giant watch? Since he’s promised to do so once he’s happy with the design, we can’t complain in the least.