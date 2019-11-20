Every appliance business wants to be the one that invents the patented, license-able, and profitable standard that all the other companies have to use. Open Source Kitchen wants to beat them to it.
Every beginning standard needs a test case, and OSK’s is a simple one. A bowl that tracks what you eat. While a simple concept, the way in which the data is shared, tracked, logged, and communicated is the real goal.
The current demo uses a Nvidia Jetson Nano as its processing center. This $100 US board packs a bit of a punch in its weight class. It processes the video from a camera held above the bowl of fruit, suspended by a scale in a squirrel shaped hangar, determining the calories in and calories out.
It’s an interesting idea. One wonders how the IoT boom might have played out if there had been a widespread standard ready to go before people started walling their gardens.
5 thoughts on “Open Source Kitchen Helps You Watch What You Eat”
For an Open Source Kitchen, I would expect the first thing to develop would be a refrigerator.
A number of mfgrs already have “connected” fridges, putting a “standard” there would show that you are serious.
But, a squirrel shaped fruit bowl?
Wouldn’t a no sauce kitchen be better?
Really? I mean, really? This site is a complete effing joke anymore.
Go ahead and make something you think is worthy of this site then. Be the change you want to see because apparently there aren’t enough “hacks” for this site to post about, so they are reaching out to promote a community project.
It’s an interesting project, but also the definition of overkill. I’ll leave the inevitable naysaying to others and simply say: I like the combination of a loadcell and a camera for food tracking.