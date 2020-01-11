With Tormach and Haas capturing a lot of the entry-level professional market for CNC machines, we don’t see too many CNC conversions of manual mills anymore. And so this power drawbar conversion for a Precision Matthews mill really caught our eye.
What’s that, you say? Didn’t [Physics Anonymous] already build a power drawbar for a mill? They did, and it was quite successful. But that was based on a pneumatic impact wrench, and while it worked fine on a manual mill, the same approach would be a bit slow and cumbersome on a CNC mill. For this build, they chose a completely different approach to providing the necessary upward force to draw the collet into the collet holder and clamp down on the tool: springs. Specifically, Belleville spring washers, which are shaped like shallow cups and can exert tremendous axial force over a very short distance.
[PA] calculated that they’d need to exert 2,700 pounds (12,000 Newtons) of force over a length of a couple of inches, which seems outside the Belleville washer’s specs. Luckily, the springs can be stacked, either nested together in “series” to increase the load force, or alternating in “parallel” to apply the rated force over a greater distance. To compress their stack, they used a nifty multi-stage pneumatic cylinder to squash down the springs and release the collet. They also had to come up with a mechanism to engage to machine’s spindle only when a tool change is called for. The video below details the design and shows the build; skip to 11:32 to see the drawbar in action.
We’re looking forward to the rest of [Physics Anonymous]’ conversion. They’re no strangers to modifying off-the-shelf machines to do their bidding, after all – witness their improvements to an SLA printer.
3 thoughts on “Stacks Of Spring Washers Power The Drawbar On This CNC Mill Conversion”
I did this myself a long time ago, and made a spreadsheet to work out the force / displacement for disc springs in stacks of between 1 and 4.
https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1_JIG00w1hZ_2KD9WWh3XonWUI20ZkZ1S3nBAszeeYqw/edit?usp=sharing
I was lucky in that there was space in the drawbar tube for the springs.
(Blimey! Was it really 9 years ago?)
That is a cool idea. If it can be miniaturized then it could albo be used as a quick-release for toilet seat. This way you could have multiple toilet seats. When one gets covered in feces you can qucikly put in another one. The dirty one can be then pressure washed in a car wash.
I am not a machinist, but I do have some engineering education. At 6:43 in the video I’m getting screaming alarm bells, as my GELP ( Good Enough Limit Point) is not being met. The channel for that clip looks decidedly non square and the clip appears to be bottoming out on it’s inner corners. This has seriously colored my view of the rest of the build and I’m seeing No-no’s everywhere, now.
If you are a machinist, please chime in. Does my GELP need recalibration, or is this a house of cards built on a Jello foundation?
It seems like a great plan in concept, but I’m cringing at some of the execution.