Hackaday Podcast 071: Measuring Micrometers, The Goldilocks Fit, Little Linear Motors, And 8-bit Games On ESP32

Hackaday editors Mike Szczys and Elliot Williams fan through a fantastic week of hacking. Most laser cutters try to go bigger, but there’s a minuscule one that shows off a raft of exotic components you’ll want in your bag of tricks. Speaking of tricks, this CNC scroll saw has kinematics the likes of which we’ve never seen before — worth a look just for the dance of polar v. Cartesian elements. We’ve been abusing
printf() for decades, but it’s possible to run arbitrary operations just by calling this Turing-complete function. We wrap the week up with odes to low-cost laptops and precision measuring.
Direct download (~65 MB)
Places to follow Hackaday podcasts:
Episode 071 Show Notes:
New This Week:
- Lattice Semiconductor Targets Bitstream Reverse Engineering In Latest Propel SDK License
- Lattice Drops EULA Clause Forbidding FPGA Bitstream Reverse Engineering
Interesting Hacks of the Week:
- Tiny Laser Cutter Puts Micro Steppers To Work
- Linear motor: Step Motor Linear Screw Rod Slider
- SMT metal WiFi antenna: PRO-OB-440
- Right-angle surfact mount fasteners: SMTRA440-9-6ET
- Trogdor the Burninator!
- CNC Scroll Saw Makes Promising First Cuts
- Run Your Favorite 8-bit Games On An ESP32
- An Open Hardware Modem For The Modern Era
- Tic-Tac-Toe Implemented In Single Call To Printf()
- Finding Perfect Part Fits With The Goldilocks Approach (and OpenSCAD)
Quick Hacks:
- Mike’s Picks:
- Elliot’s Picks: