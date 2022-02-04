Hackaday Podcast 154: A Good Enough CNC, Stepper Motors Unrolled, Smart Two-Wire LEDs, A Volcano Heard Around The World

Join Hackaday Editor-in-Chief Elliot Williams and Staff Writer Dan Maloney for this week’s podcast as we talk about Elliot’s “defection” to another podcast, the pros and cons of CNC builds, and making Nixie clocks better with more clicking. We’ll explore how citizen scientists are keeping a finger on the pulse of planet Earth, watch a 2D stepper go through its paces, and figure out how a minimalist addressable LED strip works. From solving a Rubik’s cube to answering the age-old question, “Does a watched pot boil?” — spoiler alert: if it’s well designed, yes — this episode has something for everyone.
Episode 154 Show Notes:
News This Week:
- Hackaday Invades The FLOSS Weekly Podcast
- 30 Days Of Terror: The Logistics Of Launching The James Webb Space Telescope
- Searching for Susy Thunder
What’s that Sound?
Interesting Hacks of the Week:
- PCB Stepper Motor Micro Robots
- Analog Computer Made From LEGO Predicts Tides
- Forget Sudoku, Build Yourself A Minimalist Rubik’s Solver Robot
- Relay-Driven Nixie Clock Gets You To Stop Scrolling
- Reverse-Engineering A Two-Wire LED Strip Protocol
- Tiny CNC Cuts The Metal
Quick Hacks:
- Elliot’s Picks:
- Dan’s Picks:
Can’t-Miss Articles:
- How The Hunga Tonga Volcano Eruption Was Felt Around The World
- Shining A Different Light On Reality With Short-Wave Infrared Radiation
