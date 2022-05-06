Join Hackaday Editor-in-Chief Elliot Williams and Managing Editor Tom Nardi for a review of all the tech that’s fit to print. Things kick off with an update about the Hackaday Prize and a brief account of the 2022 Vintage Computer Festival East. Then we’ll talk about an exceptionally dangerous art project that’s been making the rounds on social media, a smart tea kettle that gave its life so that others can hack their device’s firmware, some suspiciously effective plant grow lights, and the slippery slope of remote manufacturer kill switches. We’ll wrap things up with some thought provoking discussion about personal liability as it pertains to community repair groups, and a close look at what makes synthetic oil worth spending extra on.
Check out the links below if you want to follow along, and as always, tell us what you think about this episode in the comments below!
Episode 167 Show Notes:
News This Week:
- 2022 Hackaday Prize Enters Second Round: Reuse, Recycle, Revamp
- Vintage Computer Festival East Raises The Bar Again
What’s that Sound?
- The sound was the click-clacking of a Strowger old-school phone switch. [Aage] won it!
Interesting Hacks of the Week:
- The Deadliest Project On The Internet?
- Dumping Encrypted-At-Rest Firmware Of Xiaomi Smart Kettle
- Blending Pepper’s Ghost, Synths, And Vintage TVs
- Plant Growth Accelerated Tremendously With LEDs
- This 3D Printed Robot Can Actually Pick Locks
- For Once, The Long Arm Of John Deere Presses The Right Button
Quick Hacks:
- Elliot’s Picks:
- Tom’s Picks:
One thought on “Hackaday Podcast 167: Deadly Art Projects, Robot Lock Pickers, LED Horticulture, And Good Samaritan Repairs”
Yay! @arduinoenigma mention at 09:15
Please be kind and respectful to help make the comments section excellent. (Comment Policy)