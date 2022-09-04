DIY Fume Extractor With ATtiny13 Speed Control

Let’s be honest, commercially-available soldering fume extractors are cheap enough that you probably don’t need to build one yourself. But it still makes for a good starter project, especially if you go out of your way to really flex your maker muscles like [Arnov Sharma] did with this tidy build.
All the hallmarks of modern hardware making are on display here — you’ve got the 3D printed enclosure, a motor salvaged from a cheap toy quadcopter, and a custom PCB which uses the ATtiny13 and an AO4406 MOSFET to implement a PWM speed control.
The first press of the button starts the motor off at max speed, but keep pushing it, and the motor’s speed will ramp down until it turns off entirely. There’s even a TP4056 charge controller to top off the internal 18650 cell when the fume extractor is connected to a USB power source.
Is it over-engineered? Perhaps. But projects like these are a great opportunity to practice your skills, whether it’s PCB design or creating bespoke 3D printed enclosures. In the era of cheap 32-bit microcontrollers, it’s also refreshing to see hackers still dragging the ATtiny from time to time.
Crazy noise from the prop.
Just get a 5V PC fan, glue it to some small baseboard to keep it upright and plug into USB power supply. Low noise and gets the job done. You probably want always the maximum sucking power anyways..
This does not seem to have any filter material anyway. For just blowing the fumes out of your face, most fans have much more directed flow on the outlet side. I have a small PC blower fan mounted 50 cm away from where I solder, blowing sideways over the table.
The build mentions cotton to capture the fumes, is this the best material to use?
Probably best to ask the author. This is an aggregate site.
People here are quite insightful, so they might have valueable input, especially when it comes to such a topic like soldering (which most here should be familiar with).
Occasionally that is true. But not always. Besides, asking here is going to get a bunch of opinions. Asking the author is going to get a bunch of reasons for the choices that were made. Plus, people need to be reminded that there is often no connection between Hackaday and the projects it presents.
