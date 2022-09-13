It’s easy to see why LEDs largely won out over neon bulbs for pilot light applications. But for all the practical utility of LEDs, they’re found largely lacking in at least one regard over their older indicator cousins: charm. Where LEDs are cold and flat, the gentle orange glow of a neon lamp brings a lot to the aesthetics party, especially in retro builds.
But looks aren’t the only thing these tiny glow lamps have going for them, and [David Lovett] shows off some of the surprising alternate uses for neon lamps in his new video. He starts with an exploration of the venerable NE-2 bulb, which has been around forever, detailing some of its interesting electrical properties, like the difference between the voltage needed to start the neon discharge and the voltage needed to maintain it. He also shows off some cool neon lamp tricks, like using them for all sorts of multi-vibrator circuits without anything but a few resistors and capacitors added in. The real fun begins when he breaks out the MTX90 tube, which is essentially a cold cathode thyratron. The addition of a simple control grid makes for some interesting circuits, like single-tube multi-vibrators.
The upshot of all these experiments is pretty clear to anyone who’s been following [David]’s channel, which is chock full of non-conventional uses for vacuum tubes. His efforts to build a “hollow state” computer would be greatly aided by neon lamp circuits such as these — not to mention how cool they’d make everything look.
6 thoughts on “Neon Lamps — Not Just For Pilot Lights”
It’s a fun video but I think he should have explained how the circuits worked a bit more thoroughly.
I keep thinking about making a lightning detector, and remember I’ve got an NE-2 somewhere… then I can’t find it… then when I’m busy with something else, I find an NE-2 and remember I was gonna make a lightning detector, so put the NE-2 “somewhere safe” whereupon it dissappears… repeat x10
So yeah, just really meaning to mention that NE-2s do something cool that LEDs can’t …. sporadic macroscopic quantum teleportation.
Okay, it was lightning detection really, you got me.
This is what Wikipedia tells about “pilot lights”: https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Pilot_light
Neither LEDs nor neon lamps seem to be helpful for that use case…
From your Wiki link: The term “pilot light” is also used occasionally for an electrical indicator light that illuminates to show that electrical power is available, or that an electrical device is operating. Such indicators were originally incandescent lamps or neon lamps, but now are usually LEDs.
Currently restoring an old David Bogen mono tube amp and this guy always gives me all sorts of ideas (and new knowledge).
“Filament LEDs” are inexpensive and look like a traditional filament, except that they are available in a multitude of colors. Several are pretty small, most of those are low voltage, and some are even flexible.
