Trinocular Lens Makes Digital Wigglegrams Easier To Take

Everyone likes a good animated GIF, except for some Hackaday commenters who apparently prefer to live a joyless existence. And we can’t think of a better way to celebrate moving pictures than with a 3D-printed trinocular camera that makes digital Wigglegrams a snap to create.
What’s a Wigglegram, you say? We’ve seen them before, but the basic idea is to take three separate photographs through three different lenses at the same time, so that the parallax error from each lens results in three slightly different perspectives. Stringing the three frames together as a GIF later results in an interesting illusion of depth and motion. According to [scealux], the inspiration for building this camera came from photographer [Kirby Gladstein]’s work, which we have to admit is pretty cool.
While [Kirby] uses a special lenticular film camera for his images, [scealux] decided to start his build with a Sony a3600 mirrorless digital camera. A 3D-printed lens body with a focusing mechanism holds three small lenses which were harvested from disposable 35 mm film cameras — are those still a thing? Each lens sits in front of a set of baffles to control the light and ensure each of the three images falls on a distinct part of the camera’s image sensor.
The resulting trio of images shows significant vignetting, but that only adds to the charm of the finished GIF, which is created in Photoshop. That’s a manual and somewhat tedious process, but [scealux] says he has some macros to speed things up. Grainy though they may be, we like these Wigglegrams; we don’t even hate the vertical format. What we’d really like to see, though, is to see everything done in-camera. We’ve seen a GIF camera before, and while automating the post-processing would be a challenge, it seems feasible.
“disposable 35 mm film cameras — are those still a thing?” Yes, they are. Kodak, Fujifilm, and Ilford still make them, though availability can be limited. Kodak and Ilford even make black and white versions!
What don’t exist any more are in-house drugstore development machines. You can still take your cameras to many drugstores for development but they’ll be sent to a central processing lab. But you won’t get the shells back; if you want to harvest those you’ll have to process the film yourself. The black and white cameras would be a good choice because the film is much easier to develop at home.
Thrifty builders might also find old disposable cameras at a flea market or the like. Those may be unused, or they may have been used but never taken in for development. If you just want the lenses it doesn’t matter.
Hmm, i wonder if three of those esp32-cam modules would give a comparable or even better result…
